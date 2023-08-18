The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner, and the free agents are drying up quickly. Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook both signed recently, and there aren't many big names left on the market. However, one big name is on the market, and it's nine-time Pro Bowler offensive tackle Jason Peters, who has expressed his desire to play for his 20th season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters, who is a free agent, said today he still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season. Peters started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2004 in Buffalo.'

Peters came into the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and spent five seasons there before going to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he really made his mark. In 11 years with the Eagles, Peters was named to the Pro Bowl team seven times and was a First-team All-Pro selection twice. After that, he spent a year with the Chicago Bears and played 10 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys.

Talented veterans such as Peters don't usually become available this late in the process, so a number of teams should express interest in bringing him on board.

Peters can still play despite being 41 years old, but he is a free agent and is going to have to wait for a team to give him an offer. With the preseason wrapping up and many teams already suffering injuries, there should be a market materializing for Peters in the near future.