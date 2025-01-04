With the NFL regular season coming to a close, the MVP race is heating up for what could be a photo finish. While some people think Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen will win the MVP award, former head coach Jon Gruden announced who he thought should win it on social media.

“Well, who is this year's MVP of the National Football League,” Gruden asked. “There's a lot of argument out there. I love hearing it. But, to me, there's one clear MVP.”

Going into his list of players, Gruden had his iconic whiteboard behind him, displaying some of the household names for the league's prestigious award: Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen.

While many believe it will be a race between Jackson and Allen, Gruden's choice for the MVP award is a different quarterback whose name has been coming up recently.

Jon Gruden believes QB Joe Burrow is the 2025 NFL MVP, not Josh Allen

While Gruden gave compelling arguments for each player within the MVP race, he's hottest on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow— who's doing everything in his power to will the Bengals into the playoffs after a 4-8 start to the season.

“To me, there's one clear MVP,” Gruden said. “This man led the NFL with 4,641 yards passing. He also led the NFL with 42 touchdown passes, only eight interceptions. He ran for 202 yards, and he threw for 70% [completion]. He has eight straight games with over 250 yards passing with three or more touchdowns. Never been done.

“The MVP has a rookie at right tackle. He also has an injured left tackle. His star receiver was out for a while, and he had to break in a new feature back. My man, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. I've been coaching quarterbacks and studying quarterbacks a long time. I ain't never seen a quarterback play like this.”

So, while many are picking between Jackson and Allen for the MVP award, Gruden's choosing Bengals quarterback Burrow.

Not that Gruden has a vote that counts, but with Burrow's name catching steam towards the end of the 2024 regular season, the Bengals' quarterback could be adding some extra hardware to his trophy case.