The NFL is reportedly looking into tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons related to the free-agent signings of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.
The tampering investigations stem from instances in which the Eagles and Falcons might have talked directly with Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins after the legal tampering period opened on Monday. In the legal tampering period, teams are permitted to talk to agents and agree to terms with them, but are not authorized to speak directly with players.
In Barkley's case with the Eagles, Penn State football coach James Franklin spoke about his old running back going to Philadelphia. James Franklin said that Howie Roseman directly made a pitch to Barkley. If true, that would be against the rules.
In Cousins' case with the Falcons, it was the quarterback himself who made comments that indicated he spoke directly with the team's front office before signing his contract.
In recent years, the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals have been punished for some type of tampering. In the Dolphins' case, it was due to impermissible communication with Tom Brady while he was still under contract with the New England Patriots. For the Cardinals, it was due to contact they had with current head coach Jonathan Gannon while he was working as the Eagles' defensive coordinator during their run to Super Bowl 57.
It was unknown whether or not the NFL was looking into these cases with the Eagles and Falcons until now. It will be worth monitoring any findings and potential punishment the two teams could receive.