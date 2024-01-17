In a break from their busy schedules, NFL sensation Michael Wilson and USWNT star Sophia Smith embarked on a magical vacation

In a break from their busy schedules, NFL sensation Michael Wilson and USWNT star Sophia Smith embarked on a magical vacation, seizing the opportunity presented by the NWSL off-season, reported by GOAL. The power couple, who first crossed paths at Stanford University, took their well-deserved break to an exotic destination after Wilson wrapped up a promising rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Sophia Smith, the prolific forward for the Portland Thorns, played a pivotal role in her team's success last season, netting an impressive 11 goals in 18 NWSL appearances and contributing to the Thorns' playoff journey.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Smith shared glimpses of their tropical retreat, featuring beachside drinks, snacks, and a candid shot of Wilson sipping from a coconut with the caption: “All I need in life.” The couple, who recently celebrated their fifth anniversary, has been inseparable since their Stanford days, where they both showcased their athletic prowess as Cardinal athletes before transitioning to the professional ranks.

Smith, drafted as the number one pick by the Thorns in the 2020 NWSL Draft, has not only made significant contributions at the club level but has also become a key figure for the USWNT, earning 38 caps and achieving the distinction of being the youngest player in NWSL history to reach the 30-goal milestone.

As they bask in the sun and enjoy the tranquil moments of their vacation, NFL star Michael Wilson and Sophia Smith continue to inspire fans with their achievements on and off the field, proving that love, talent, and adventure are the perfect recipe for a winning combination.