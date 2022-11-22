Published November 22, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson’s current contract with the Cleveland Browns is one of a kind in the NFL. The five-year, $230 million deal is fully guaranteed, something that is rare in the NFL. Because of that, other players tried to talk their way to a similar type of deal, to no avail. That’s part of the reason why Lamar Jackson will be a free agent next season.

A few months after the season started, it’s been revealed that the NFLPA made their stance on these deals loud and clear. A recent memo circling around the NFL revealed that the Players’ Association have filed a claim saying that the owners are colluding against the players. This report comes from Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic.

“Per a memo dated Oct. 20, 2022, sent from the league’s general counsel Jeff Pash to club owners, presidents, general managers and counsel, the NFLPA filed a claim alleging that teams and the league have colluded to prevent clubs from offering players fully guaranteed contracts.”

The reasoning behind the current contract framework in the NFL is to protect teams from, well, the players. The nature of the NFL game means that players are more likely than not going to be injured. Adding non-guaranteed money that can be earned through clauses gives owners a better chance of getting their money’s worth.

Of course, this set up is less than idea for NFL players, who would prefer to get paid as much as possible. We’ll see if the NFLPA and the league can find some way to meet in the middle.