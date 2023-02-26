Former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez’s company, Blake’s Breaks, brought in more than $5 million in revenue from the collectible reselling platform Whatnot over the past seven months, wrote NBC Sports Associate Success Reporter Megan Sauer in a Sunday article.

“I think there’s more to my success than [my name],” Martinez told CNBC Make It. “I used to be like the quarterback of the defense, I was calling plays. When I started this business, it felt like running a team again.”

Though he missed certain parts of playing football, feeling nostalgic during the Super Bowl earlier this month, he said it wasn’t enough to keep putting his body through the rigor of being a professional athlete.

“Every single day when I wake up, my shoulder doesn’t hurt and my back doesn’t hurt anymore,” Martinez said. “When all that hurts are my fingers from opening, like, 1,000 packs of cards per day, I think, ‘I’m going to keep doing this.’”

The 28-year-old linebacker has played in four total games for Las Vegas after signing in early October, logging 20 total tackles, 14 solo.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blake Martinez played a total of 84 NFL games and 78 starts, racking up 706 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 13 sacks, four interceptions and four fumbles in the process. He signed a three-year, $30 million in 2020 with the New York Giants after he led the league in tackles three years before with the Green Bay Packers, but a torn ACL in Week 3 of 2021 led to his eventual release the following year.

Blake Martinez announced his retirement from football in a November Instagram post.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football,” Martinez wrote in an Instagram post. “I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships.

“I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions. I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years.”