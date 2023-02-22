In today’s world, there isn’t many people who are wanted for his thoughts more than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Apparently, Netfilx is providing the avenue for more access with the premiere of a new docuseries coming in the summer.

Here’s the announcement of the docuseries coming from Netflix’s Twitter page:

Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes! Unprecedented access and for the first time ever players are mic’d up for every game! Premieres this summer. pic.twitter.com/VKC39Vy5fi — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2023

Quarterback is designed to take the viewers on a ride with players as they go through the ups-and-downs of the season. The access gets into new territory, as the QBs featured were wearing a mic for each game played.

Patrick Mahomes seems to be thrilled with the premiere of the docuseries, judging off of his reaction on his Twitter page.

Can’t wait for everyone to see!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bFygpb5lMV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 22, 2023

It will be interesting to see and hear Mahomes go through the journey as he’s leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The other quarterbacks on the show are the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.

One can only imagine how Cousins was reacting when he was guiding the Vikings to comeback victories over the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts during the season, and later throwing a pass short of the first-down marker in their loss to the New York Giants in the wild card round.

As for Mariota, things started off good, but took a downward spiral when he was benched for Desmond Ridder coming down the stretch of the campaign.

Besides the action on the field, the series is designed to take us off the field as well, getting into how they prepare and be family men. This should be an interesting watch for those wanting unprecedented access.