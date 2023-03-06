Patrick Peterson has spent the last two years of his career in purple and gold as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. That’s after spending the first ten seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson had a bit of a comeback in 2022, earning the 12th-best overall defensive grade from PFF among 118 eligible NFL cornerbacks. For the third consecutive offseason, the veteran cornerback is set to become a free agent in March. Here we’ll look at the three best landing spots for Patrick Peterson in the 2023 NFL free agency, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Vikings’ cornerback group was largely inexperienced in the 2022 season. That’s aside from Peterson who turned 33 in July and had a strong season with the team. However, the decision to bring Peterson back depends on whether the Vikings are willing to pay him appropriately. While adding an experienced veteran to the team may be a good idea, the Vikings have limited funds available for the offseason and may not meet Peterson’s salary expectations.

According to Spotrac, Peterson’s market value is $6.4 million per year, which would make him the 34th-highest-paid cornerback in the league. That’s a slight increase from the $4 million he earned with the Vikings in 2022. Therefore, if Peterson is seeking a bigger paycheck before he retires, he may need to look elsewhere for a team that can meet his salary demands.

Let’s look at the best landing spots for Peterson.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence will maintain the Jaguars offense in fine shape, and the quarterback’s quick rise should compensate for any personnel weaknesses in future years. On the flip side, the Jaguars must continue to bolster their defense around top-10 choices Josh Allen and Travon Walker. While the draft may seem like the natural method to improve their defense, giving seasoned veteran Peterson a look should also be considered. He won’t break the bank at his age. That makes him a low-risk, high-reward choice in a position that is growing increasingly pricey as the seasons pass.

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys could benefit from signing Patrick Peterson. Keep in mind that he is an eight-time Pro Bowler. While Peterson may not be as dominant as he was during his prime, he could still be a significant upgrade over the Cowboys’ current starting cornerback, Anthony Brown. In 2022, brown produced below-average numbers prior to a season-ending injury in Week 13.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Peterson is still considered one of the better corners in the league. Last season, he posted an 80.7 defensive grade and an 82.5 grade in coverage. That ranked him 10th in defensive grade and fifth in coverage grade among all cornerbacks. Comparatively, Dallas’ top cornerback, Trevon Diggs, posted a 67.6 defensive grade and a 67.0 grade in coverage. With the Cowboys needing experienced players to push them over the edge, Peterson could be the right addition to the team. This is especially given his reasonable contract demands.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are also expected to target a cornerback in free agency to complement Nate Hobbs. Right now, they have the choice between younger players like Cameron Sutton and Jamel Dean or an older stop-gap option. One potential candidate is Peterson. Yes, he may have lost some of his elite speed. Still, Peterson is a formidable one-on-one corner who excels at erasing receivers when given the chance.

Peterson was targeted on just nine of his 111 man-coverage snaps in 2022. That makes him the only outside cornerback with over 100 man-coverage snaps to be targeted at less than a 12 percent rate. Of course, the Vikings played man coverage on just 20.8 percent of their dropbacks. However, new coordinator Brian Flores is expected to introduce a new philosophy that prioritizes man coverage.

If the Raiders only need a short-term solution, Peterson would be a suitable option. Remember that he provides more size and athleticism on the outside. Yes, he may not be a long-term fix. However, Peterson’s experience in the league could make him an attractive rental option for the Raiders.

Bonus: Minnesota Vikings

Here’s something to munch on, though. New Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the team are reportedly interested in bringing Peterson back for the 2023 season. Peterson has expressed his desire to return to Minnesota, of course. If he is willing to take a discount on his salary, as he did last season, there is a chance he could return to the Vikings for a third season.

Now, if Peterson does not return to Minnesota, the team will have a limited number of experienced cornerbacks. Take note that Cam Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, and Andrew Booth Jr. are the only players who received significant playing time at the position last season.