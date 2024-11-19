For the third consecutive year, Peyton and Eli Manning will coach against each other in the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl. With Eli Manning up 2-0 on his older brother entering the game, the siblings immediately started their friendly trash talk once the announcement was confirmed.

“I love everything about the Pro Bowl Games,” Eli Manning said, via NFL on X, formerly Twitter. “Getting to hear Peyton complain about losing every year makes it even better.”

“The Pro Bowl Games are all about having fun,” Peyton Manning responded. “The best part about this year's games is knowing that my AFC team is going to end Eli's two-year run of luck with the NFC.”

Expand Tweet

After years of playing a traditional football game, 2025 will mark the third annual edition of the new Pro Bowl format that is headlined by a 7-on-7 flag football game. Peyton Manning's company, Omaha Productions, sponsors the event, which also consists of skills challenges between the players.

As the Manning brothers mentioned in their quips, Peyton Manning is the head coach of the AFC team with Eli Manning leading the NFC. Both brothers played their entire careers in the respective conferences with Peyton playing 18 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos while Eli spent all 16 of his years with the New York Giants.

2025 NFL Pro Bowl voting to begin soon

With the 2024 NFL season beginning its final stretch to the playoffs, the voting window for the 2025 Pro Bowl is just around the corner. Fan voting typically opens up in late November, meaning the polls will likely open roughly one week after the Manning brothers were confirmed to return as coaches.

NFL players and coaches also get a vote, though their selections are not made until later in the year. Players and coaches typically cast their votes at the end of December when the regular season winds down.

For the second straight year, the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will be held in Orlando, Florida. The flag football game and most of the skills challenges will commence in the Camping World Stadium, a venue that is not associated with any singular team. The Pro Bowl Games will be held on Feb. 2, 2025; one week before Super Bowl LIX.