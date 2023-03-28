The NFL has not approved the Los Angeles Rams proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable. The rejection of the rule change comes from sources at the annual NFL meetings, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL defenders, fans, and media alike will be disappointed about the results of this proposal. Changes to roughing the passer calls plagued the NFL last season, from inconsistency in the penalty being called, to flags being thrown on blatant attempts by defenders to avoid landing on the quarterback.

Referees in general have been subject to immense scrutiny over the last few seasons, despite Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly claiming he believes the referees have never been better. Without changes to roughing the passer, referees again will be under a microscope anytime a quarterback gets hit.

In general, complaints over rule changes benefitting the offense too much have grown across the NFL. From roughing the passer to pass interference, it seems obvious that the rules are becoming more and more in favor of points being scored.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Questions are sure to arise on why the roughing the passer review was turned down. The proposal did not advocate for a change of the rule but for just greater accountability, but still was unable to pass.

Despite the Rams’ rule proposal proving unsuccessful, other proposals gained clearance. A couple of the more prominent changes are that NFL players will officially be allowed to wear number zero and tripping will now be a personal foul.

Even with the approved proposals, not passing reviews for roughing the passer will not be welcomed by those on the defensive side of the ball across the league.