The NFL playoffs are just around the corner. There is only one week of the regular season remaining before the postseason begins. That makes it the perfect time to start making predictions about which teams can make the Super Bowl.

Rich Eisen dropped a bold take on Monday about which NFC team he believes could win the Super Bowl this season.

“The Vikings can win the Super Bowl,” Eisen said on Monday. “These are facts. Playing like this, Sam Darnold can be on a magic carpet ride. Forget about turning back into a pumpkin. He's Aladdin. That's the Disney reference right now. Unreal.”

Sam Darnold truly is having a fairy tale season in 2024. He has posted career highs in nearly every statistical category and has never had as much success in the NFL. It is impressive that he has achieved so much during his first year with the Vikings. Especially when he was viewed as the backup to JJ McCarthy during the offseason.

“Look at that shot right up on a screen where he is just dancing and he is on the shoulders of his teammates, who are honoring him like he is friggin Maximus in the middle of the Coliseum,” Eisen continued. “It is unbelievable.”

The Vikings have been one of the best stories in the NFL this season. It would feel fitting if the story ended with a Super Bowl appearance.

Rich Eisen hails Vikings' defense, head coach Kevin O'Connell as reasons to believe in Super Bowl run

Eisen highlighted Minnesota's strong defense as one reason why they could make the Super Bowl.

“They have more defensive players healthier and playing better than the Lions, with all due respect,” Eisen said. “The Lions are not to be trifled with now, but dude they're hurt. They're using that as a chip on their shoulder.”

The Vikings and Lions will face off in Week 18. That game will decide which team wins the NFC North division and earns the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Eisen also highlighted Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell as one of the most important reasons for Minnesota's recent success.

“Remarkable, simply remarkable. One of my favorite stories of the past several years,” Eisen concluded. “Kevin O'Connell, man, he knows how to keep people's buttons pushed and excited.”

O'Connell has the Vikings playing well this season and is in the running to win the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Minnesota's Week 18 battle with Detroit could go a long way towards setting them up for a deep playoff run.