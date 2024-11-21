Rob Gronkowski offered an unconventional suggestion for who should coach Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams with host Rachel Adams, where he tackled a pressing question that Jets fans and their struggling quarterback Aaron Rodgers might find intriguing.

“If you could pick, not team even, if you could pick which coach int he NFL who would work best with Aaron Rodgers, who's that coach?” Adams asked Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski with a fantasy pairing of Aaron Rodgers and Jon Gruden

“I would say Jon Gruden. Jon Gruden could be a good choice,” said Gronkowski, referring to the recently hired Barstool Sports personality and former head coach of the Oakland Raiders (twice) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

“He brings that passion, you know, he loves the game of football, just loves the energy that football brings to the table. Jon Gruden loves a nice, solid quarterback, he definitely does no doubt about it. That would be the fit, no doubt about it, that's how Aaron Rodgers stays with the Jets, he has to have a coach and a GM that comes in that wants Aaron Rodgers,” continued the former New England Patriots tight end.

It’s possible that Gronkowski is playfully stirring the pot with his suggestion, considering that hiring a coach with a controversial past like Jon Gruden's might not be the most logical move for stabilizing a struggling organization. Gruden, who resigned in disgrace amid a scandal, could raise more questions than answers, particularly for a team already in disarray.

“But if you get a guy like Jon Gruden, that would be pretty special to have him team up with Aaron Rodgers,” Gronkowski concluded.

Gruden's exit from the NFL

Gruden's absence from coaching for three years has been marked by the fallout from the emails revealed by The New York Times and The Washington Post, which contained misogynistic, racist, and anti-gay remarks.

The scandal led to his resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden later filed a lawsuit against the NFL, alleging that someone within the league leaked his private emails intentionally to get him fired.

Despite expressing a desire to return to coaching, Gruden has recently taken on a new role outside of the NFL. The 61-year-old signed a multi-year deal with Barstool Sports last week, marking a significant shift in his career.

Gruden hasn't managed a full winning NFL season since 2008, the same year Aaron Rodgers took over as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback after Brett Favre. Additionally, Gruden has not won a playoff game since guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory after the 2002 season.

The 61-year-old holds a 117-112 record as an NFL head coach. His videos on YouTube and X show that he remains deeply engaged in football, suggesting that he would likely be open to a return to the NFL.

A complicated season for the Jets

The Jets, who dismissed head coach Robert Saleh earlier this season, also parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday. With a 3-8 record, Aaron Rodgers is struggling, posting his worst career quarterback rating (88.9) as an NFL starter.

To complicate matters further, reports indicate that Jets owner Woody Johnson suggested benching the four-time MVP back in September.

The Jets are set to not only hire a new head coach and general manager but also select a new quarterback in the upcoming draft. While Rodgers still has a year remaining on his contract, the franchise appears willing to absorb a $50 million cap hit to begin their rebuild.

Through 11 games this season, Rodgers has passed for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, completing 63.4% of his passes. His mobility has been significantly affected by the Achilles injury, and with the current state of the team in New York, it remains uncertain whether the former Packers star will continue playing beyond this season.