Just when it appeared that the New York Jets may have the look of a competent organization, things went sideways. After a 2-1 start to the season led by Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' offense crumbled in back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Owner Woody Johnson responded with a stunning move Tuesday, firing head coach Robert Saleh.

The Jets made the change abruptly at their facility. Saleh was escorted out of the building by the team’s director of security and was not given a chance to say goodbye to his players, first reported by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

“That didn’t happen, we’re told, when the Jets fired Saleh’s predecessor, Adam Gase,” Florio wrote. “It’s not unprecedented, but it’s unusual… For high-level employees of any organization, it’s a bad look. It’s a power play, plain and simple. It’s a stone’s throw from, for example, deliberately mispronouncing the former employee’s last name during the press conference regarding the move… Of course, there’s a chance that will happen with Saleh, too.”

The decision, which shocked the team's defensive players, came directly from ownership, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Saleh's firing marks the first time the Jets have made an in-season coaching change since 1976. Johnson released a statement shortly after news of the move broke.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets,” the owner said. “I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

While the Jets have struggled during their last two losses, the head-coaching change shocked many.

Did Robert Saleh get a fair shake during his time with the Jets?

Saleh finished his Jets tenure with a 20-36 record. However, much of those struggles resulted from the team's inconsistent quarterback play. The Jets went through six quarterbacks during his time as head coach. Zach Wilson was the team's primary signal caller during the stint, starting 36 games.

The Jets never ranked higher than 24th in total offense under Saleh. They finished 31st in the league last year after Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season-opener. Despite Rodgers returning, they have been unable to get their passing or rushing attack off the ground, ranking 27th in yards per game (286.6) and 25th in points per game (18.6) through five weeks.

However, New York's defense – Saleh's area of expertise – has consistently been one of the best in the league. The Jets' defense ranked first in points allowed per drive, first in EPA per play, and 3rd in success rate under the head coach, according to ESPN's Benjamin Solak.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as interim head coach. His first game will come in primetime when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills during Week 6 on Monday Night Football.