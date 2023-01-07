By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star.

The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious $6,900 to the GoFundMe this week.

Other major donors from around the NFL include the Buccaneers ($15,000), Matthew Stafford ($12,000), the Browns ($10,003), the Texans ($10,003), Sean McVay ($10,000), Russell and Ciara Wilson ($10,000), Tom Brady ($10,000), Sauce Gardner ($5,000), the Mike Evans Family Foundation ($5,000), Davante and Devanne Adams ($5,000), and the Commanders ($5,000), according to NBC Sports.

The top donor for the toy drive is Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who gave $25,003; the New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft contributed $18,003. Per NBC, “Kraft selected 18 because, within the Jewish faith, 18 means ‘chai.’ It signifies life.”

Hamlin awoke on Thursday morning, and by all appearances remains neurologically intact. His first question for the staff caring for him was, “did we win?” The 24-year-old second-year safety suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the first quarter of the a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

On Friday, Hamlin surprised his teammates and coaches on a video chat and was able to say a few words. The Bills tweeted on Friday morning that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and that the defensive back “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.”

It’s incredibly good news for Hamlin and the entire football world after one of the scariest on-field incidents in football history on Monday. And one great thing that came out of it is the incredible generosity shown from across the sports world for Hamlin’s toy drive, including a perfectly on-brand and fully in character donation from the one and only Rob Gronkowski.