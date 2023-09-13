Former NFL Network employee Jim Trotter has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. In his lawsuit, Trotter claims that he faced discrimination when his contract was not renewed after five years with the company after he regularly spoke out on issues of race and discrimination in the NFL.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has responded to the lawsuit and allegations Wednesday.

During an appearance on ESPN First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Goodell stated, “I have a lot of respect for Jim … A lot of our media business are going through significant changes, unfortunately everyone is making business decisions about layoffs and how they're going to go forward … We dispute, obviously, his claims. He has brought this into a legal forum, and we will deal with them in that legal forum.”

Jim Trotter also spoke on alleged racist comments made by Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, which Roger Goodell also addressed.

“They’re allegations, Stephen. Our job is to make sure that they’re factual. These are not new charges. They’re actually a couple of years old. They’ve been looked into. You’ve heard the strong denials. There’s litigation ongoing now. It will be addressed because these are very important issues and we share the same concerns. We want to make sure our workplaces are first class and that means opportunities for everybody. We know the importance of progress in diversity and we’re working very hard at it. Is progress where we want it to be? No, it’s always slower than you want it to be, but I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction.”