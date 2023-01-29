Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight.

Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him yet to be hired, some have questioned if any of those potential opportunities have closed. Payton spoke about those rumors and his overall timeline to land a head coaching job during a Fox Sports appearance, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post.

“No, no, no, no,” Payton responded when asked if any HC doors have closed. “There’s a handful of things still taking place for these coaches and myself.”

“I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more,” Payton added.

The Carolina Panthers have already hired Frank Reich as their head coach. The Houston Texans seem to be zeroing in on San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their position. That leaves the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts still looking for a head coach.

Payton has yet to interview with the Colts. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s out of the running. Payton has already conducted interviews with the Cardinals and Broncos with his name considered one of the leading candidates for both.

Sean Payton spent 15 years as head coach of the Saints, leading New Orleans to a 152-89 record. He helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl in 2009.

It looks like Payton isn’t done with being an NFL head coach. According to him, his potential options are still very much available.