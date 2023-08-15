The Blind Side debacle just got more heated. After Michael Oher's public statement calling out the Tuohy family, a lot has been revealed. SJ Tuohy even came out to address what has been happening between their family and the former NFL player since the news broke out. Although, Sean Tuohy and, his wife, Leigh Anne Tuohy had never publicly released a statement in their defense. All of that held true up until now.

The revelation that parts of The Blind Side story were false because Michael Oher was never adopted broke the internet. It was later revealed that the former NFL player was under a conservatorship. This allowed Leigh Anne Tuohy to benefit and earn from the film while Oher did not get a single penny. Her husband, Sean Tuohy, finally broke his silence regarding the whole debacle, via TMZ.

“We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn't adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship,” he said about their thought process during Oher's college days. Sean also added the primary concern that lead them to the decision, “We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.”

Sean also unveiled that the former NFL player did get his dues from the movie, “We didn’t make any money off the movie. Well, Michael Lewis [The Blind Side book author] gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000, each.”

Will all of this be resolved back in the courts?