With the offseason now in full swing, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is looking for his team to make a move. And it appears that he has his sights set on his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, joining the team.

On Thursday, Trevon Diggs to his Instagram to share a photo of Stefon. In the post, Stefon Diggs is edited, wearing a Cowboys uniform.

Trevon Diggs posted an edit of Stefon Diggs in a Dallas Cowboys jersey on his Instagram story. (via @TrevonDiggs) pic.twitter.com/uAy1L3KSOw — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) February 16, 2023

The post from Trevon Diggs could very well just be wishful thinking. The two brothers are currently playing some of the best football of their careers, and it is clear how close they are. But it appears that it would be nearly impssobile to steal Stefon away from the Bills.

Since joining the Bills in 2020, Stefon Diggs has been elite. Over the past three seasons, he has recorded 338 receptions for 4,189 reciving yards and 29 touchdowns.

While Stefon Diggs has played at a high level, so his Trevon Diggs. In his first three NFL seasons, Trevon has been a star in the Cowboys secondary, This inludes his 2021 campaign where he led the NFL in interceptions.

While Stefon and the Bills have struggled to find postsasason success, he appears to be a key piece of their future. But Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense would welcome his arrival.

A wide reicever pairing of Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb would be among the best in the NFL. Opposing defenses would be tasked with slowing them down on a weekly basis. This would only add a new layer to this already high powered offense.

But at the moment, it appears to just be a dream from Trevon Diggs, who wishes to play alongside his older brother.