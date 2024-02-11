Bill Belichick is reportedly being pursued by several NFL franchises after the coach didn't come to an agreement with the Atlanta Falcons.

The conversation about Bill Belichick coaching again in the NFL just keeps going. The legendary head coach has been approached by several franchises to coach again in the 2025 season, per NFL Network.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Giants QB Daniel Jones is making progress, but NYG is a team to watch in the Draft; Bill Belichick expected to be back coaching in 2025; #Chiefs coach Andy Reid's future is worth watching, as he's declined to address it; Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/5nFzSGGpio — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

Bill Belichick stepped down from the head job with the New England Patriots following the 2023 season. The Patriots finished the year with a disappointing 4-13 record. Belichick interviewed for jobs after leaving the Patriots, but ultimately didn't get hired by any of the several franchises looking for head coaches. Belichick's name was specifically mentioned for jobs with the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.

The resumé for Belichick is quite impressive. The 71-year-old coach won 6 Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, along with quarterback Tom Brady. Brady's departure from the team after the 2019 season brought frustrating times for New England, as Belichick and the franchise only made the playoffs once in the years since then. The Patriots have had three losing seasons in the last four years.

Before his time in New England, Bill Belichick coached for the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995. He finished 36-44 in five seasons with the Browns. He worked as an assistant for the Patriots and with the New York Jets before becoming head coach of the Patriots in 2000.

Belichick also won the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award three times. He took that trophy in 2003, 2007 and 2010. He has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach, as well as the most Super Bowl appearances. It's not surprising to see that so many teams are keeping in touch with the legendary coach. Time will tell if Belichick decides to give it another go.