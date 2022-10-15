Three-time Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson names the 2 teams he wants to sign for

DeSean Jackson has not retired. The one-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver made this abundantly clear in a recent podcast appearance. As a matter of fact, Jackson has already set his sights on the two teams he wants to play for this season.

The 35-year-old free agent has now come out with a come-get-me plea for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers (h/t B/R Gridiron on Twitter):

DeSean Jackson says he's not retired 👀 The veteran WR added that he would like to play for the Eagles or Packers (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/SaV106Ptlx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 14, 2022

Jackson has a lot of history with the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent the first eight years of his career in Philly, and it was with the Eagles where he earned no less than three Pro Bowl nods. Philadelphia holds the best record in the league right now at 5-0, and it will be interesting to see if they heed Jackson’s call here.

Green Bay, on the other hand, would be new territory for Jackson, who has also had previous stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders. Last season, Jackson started the campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he ended up joining the Los Angeles Rams toward the latter part of the year, which is where he got his championship ring.

Jackson would clearly want to get an opportunity to be one of Aaron Rodgers’ wideouts, but it also remains unclear if the Packers are looking for additional depth out wide. Even if they were, DeSean Jackson might not be their top priority right now.