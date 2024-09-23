Tom Brady has officially kicked off his broadcasting career, and it's safe to say he's been quite a polarizing figure in the booth. While some folks enjoy Brady's unique insights on the game of football considering all that he accomplished during his time in the league, many others have been quick to rash on him for his rocky start as a commentator.

There's no doubt that Brady has improved from just a few games as a commentator, but he still is struggling to get much approval from fans. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., he believes that the main issue with Brady is his voice, noting that no matter how much he approves as a commentator, fans are going to continue to be irritated with his voice.

Via Don Van Natta Jr.:

“Tom Brady’s problem— and ours— is his voice. No matter how much his commentary might improve, Brady’s delivery system teeters between mildly annoying to nails-on-a-chalkboard. It doesn’t help he’s paired with Kevin Burkhardt, whose magisterial voice is made for a microphone.”

Critics of Tom Brady's commentating continue to roll in

It's not a surprise to see Brady have a bevy of critics considering all the success he enjoyed in the NFL, but he continues to find new ways to irritate fans. It's gotten to the point where his voice, which he doesn't have total control over, is being labeled as too annoying for him to become a successful broadcaster, which feels a bit ridiculous.

Brady is continuing to iron out the kinks when it comes to his commentating skills, but it's beginning to feel like the hate he's continually receiving is inevitable. Chances are the legendary quarterback is used to receiving this sort of treatment from fans, and it seems like only a matter of time until fans come up with a new complaint regarding his foray into broadcasting.