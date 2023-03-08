Tom Brady recently shut down the talks that he could unretire and join the Miami Dolphins, but it was his way of denying the rumors that had NFL Twitter buzzing and giggling.

After it was reported on Monday that the Dolphins are a team to watch if Brady takes a U-turn once again, the iconic QB took to Twitter to respond to the rumors and put an end to it before it goes out of hand again. In hilarious fashion, though, Brady had to mention his kid’s newly adopted kitten to make a case why he’s not going back to play pro football again.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady wrote.

Sure enough, his followers couldn’t help but laugh at his reason and throw their best cat jokes at him.

“Brady to the Panthers confirmed,” one Twitter user hilariously said. Another one joked, “Not a cat being more important than your wife LMAO.”

“So basically he’s saying he didn’t wanna spend more time with his kids but does with the kitten,” a third fan wrote.

“I’ve never felt closer to another human being,” another commenter added.

Here are more reactions to Brady’s revelation:

So I guess this is you in 2 months. https://t.co/BImsf0TS4V pic.twitter.com/mewyEWGKSB — YaBoi Lettuce (@Boythatneverwaz) March 7, 2023

Tom Brady is clearly enjoying his retirement, and by the looks of it, he’s really not going back from his word this time around. Besides, he has no time for that with a kitten to take care of.