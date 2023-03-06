Tom Brady officially retired this offseason, but according to the latest rumors, he could pull off a U-turn once again like he did last year.

Although all indications have pointed towards Brady retiring for good, there are still some people who believe he’s not really done yet. Sports commentator Rich Eisen heard exactly that during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, noting that the Miami Dolphins are a team to watch in case TB12 unretires for the second time in his career.

“Tom Brady may not be done after all. … The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said in his show, sharing that uncertainties about Tua Tagovailoa’s health could play a factor in the Dolphins’ chase for Brady.

Eisen added that Brady looks like he’s keeping himself in shape despite calling it a career. He pointed out that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback might just be playing the waiting game and seeing how things play out before making another decision.

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things

It’s not the first time Tom Brady has been linked with the Dolphins, and considering that he and his family are already in Florida, it does make sense if he opts to play there should he really unretire again.

To recall, there have been rumors that Brady didn’t really want to return to the Buccaneers last season and was actually angling to join Miami as a part-owner and player. Unfortunately, the move didn’t materialize due to the lawsuit from Brian Flores involving the NFL, the Dolphins and several other franchises.

It remains to be seen if there’s any truth to the rumors, though Dolphins fans probably shouldn’t have their hopes up.