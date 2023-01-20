Tony Dungy is getting flak online over a recent comment he made on social media. The former NFL head coach recently gave life to a long-debunked myth when he tweeted Wednesday about litter boxes in schools being used by students who identify as cats.

The said tweet has since been deleted, but the internet has its ways of preserving anything that touches it. The Tennessee Holler managed to get a screenshot of Tony Dungy’s tweet, and it’s now getting smashed with reactions.

The tweet read: “That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address ever student’s needs.”

Tony Dungy wrote that tweet in response to a Daily Wire video post showing a Minnesota state representative arguing for all bathrooms in schools — even for boys or gender-neutral facilities — to have menstrual care products.

Twitter user @T_Rolston said: “I don’t know what’s a bigger embarrassment for Dungy: That he accepts the litterbox stuff, or that he appears to regularly read Daily Wire.”

Another, @smithsphone, commented: “Really disappointing to see Tony Dungy fell for this right wing extremist lie. I thought he was smarter than this.”

The 67-year-old Dungy had success in the past as a head coach in the NFL, having led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl win. His time in the pros as head coach earned him respect from football fans and peers in the sport, but it’s not hard to imagine Dungy losing some supporters over his apparent stance as a right-winger.