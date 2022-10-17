Tony Romo’s broadcasting career has been highlighted by his incredibly spot-on predictions, and in NFL Week 6 on Sunday, he’s back at it again. This time, the former Dallas Cowboys QB correctly predicted the score of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.

Midway through the first quarter of the contest–when the scores were at a 0-0 deadlock–Romo shared his belief that it wouldn’t be a high-scoring game. He explained that the defense of both teams would make each other’s offenses “drive the field” and that the “clock’s gonna run a lot.”

Romo then proceeded to say that it’s “going to be a 24-20 type of game,” with the possibility of another team getting to 30 if someone goes off.

“This is going to be a 24-20 type of game.” -Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/uvRfw8cVsl — FLAMING HOT TAKES 🔥 (@TheyAlreadyKnew) October 16, 2022

As Tony Romo has done in the past, his prediction came true. The Bills ended up taking down the Chiefs, at exactly the 24-20 scoreline that the former NFL star said.

While Romo has not always been right when it comes to his predictions of plays and scores, the fact that he has more correct ones speaks volumes of his knowledge of the game. Surely, the 14 years he spent in the NFL with the Cowboys is being put to great use even after his retirement.

Romo has become some sort of a fortune teller in the NFL, and for those betting folks, it might be a good idea to listen to him from time to time. Maybe he can also share with us some lottery numbers if possible?