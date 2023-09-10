There are exciting rookies to watch in the NFL this season. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make a 2023-2024 defensive rookie of the year prediction and pick with some exciting players to watch.

Sauce Gardner won the 2022-2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Now, there is a new crop of defensive stars that are ready to make their mark in the NFL. We are going to take a look at all of them.

Here are the 2023-2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Will Anderson: +430

Jalen Carter: +550

Tyree Wilson: +1100

Christian Gonzalez: +1400

Emmanuel Forbes: +1600

Jack Campbell: +1600

Why Will Anderson Could Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The Houston Texans selected him with their second first-round draft pick. Now, he gets to play in DeMeco Ryans' defense. Anderson had 24 solo tackles and 10 sacks in 2022 for Alabama. Additionally, he had 56 solo tackles and 17.5 sacks in 2021. Anderson will play alongside left defensive tackle Maliek Collins. However, it is a young defense that will have some growing pains. But Anderson will terrorize the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, two divisional rivals that have shaky offensive lines. Therefore, he could snag this award by taking advantage of those matchups and any others against bad offensive lines.

Why Jalen Carter Could Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the ninth overall pick from Georgia. Now, he lands in a great situation next to an already talented defense. Carter will start as a backup to left defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Also, he will join a defense that already includes Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham. But Carter will look for opportunities wherever he can take them.

Why Tyree Wilson Could Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The Las Vegas Raiders selected seventh overall pick. Ultimately, he joins a defense that is not great. Wilson had 36 solo tackles and seven sacks in his final season at Texas Tech. Now, he will be a starter for the Raiders as Chandler Jones will sit out thanks to a dispute with the team. Carter will have a chance to make an impact right away. Thus, he may become a great starter thanks to the Jones' drama. Wilson will play in a defense that already has Maxx Crosby on the other side. Hence, there is a chance to help this defense improve.

Why Christian Gonzalez Could Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The New England Patriots selected Gonzalez from Oregon with the 17th pick in the NFL Draft. Now, he will join a talented defense that might have to carry the team. Gonzalez had 45 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions in his final season. Significantly, he will play alongside free safety Jabrill Peppers and strong safety Kyle Dugger, as well as left cornerback Jonathan Jones. Gonzalez may likely have to cover talented wide receivers like Gabe Davis, Allen Lazard, and Jaylen Waddle. Therefore, he can snag this award if he shuts these three down.

Why Emmanuel Forbes Could Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

Forbes will join a good Washington defense after they selected him with the 16th pick in the NFL Draft. Ultimately, he has the tools to succeed in this defense. Forbes had six interceptions in his last season at Mississippi State. Thus, he can become a force. Forbes will line up with free safety Darrick Forrest and strong safety Kamren Curl, along with left cornerback Kendall Fuller on the other side. Forbes may have the tough task of guarding Devanta Smith when they play the Eagles. Moreover, he may face off with Michael Gallup or Brandon Cooks when they square off with the Dallas Cowboys.

Why Jack Campbell Could Win Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The Detroit Lions drafted Campbell with the 18th pick in the NFL Draft. Amazingly, he won the Big Ten's Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award along with the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year award. Campbell notched 118 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. So far, he is off to a good start after pulling two tackles in his first. There will be many more challenges coming as the Lions face the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers over the next four weeks. Thus, all three teams bring good running games.

Final Defensive Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick

Anderson will not only get the most opportunities but also have the best chance to improve his team. Subsequently, it will be enough to snag this award.

Final Defensive Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick: Will Anderson: +430