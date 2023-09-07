The NFC has some contenders that can make a run to the Super Bowl. We're here to share our NFL odds series and make an NFC champion prediction, and pick for the 2023-2024 NFL season.

The NFC is wide open. Now, it's time to see how the top six contenders fare.

Here are the NFC Champion NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFC Champion Champion Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +320

San Francisco 49ers: +400

Dallas Cowboys: +600

Detroit Lions: +800

Minnesota Vikings: +1200

Seattle Seahawks: +1300

Why The Eagles Will Be NFC Champions

The Eagles came close to winning the Super Bowl. However, they fell short. They will look to make a return trip. Unfortunately, no NFC team has made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances since the Seattle Seahawks did it in 2015.

The Eagles won their lone Super Bowl in 2017. Also, they made it to the Super Bowl in 2004. The Eagles hope to finish the story. Therefore, they believe they have what it takes to do it. Jalen Hurts returns and has the work ethic and the skills to carry them back. Plus, the Eagles boast one of the best defenses in football.

Why The 49ers Will Be NFC Champions

The 49ers just signed Nick Bosa to a contract extension. Also, Brock Purdy returns to try and lead the Niners back. The 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship Game for three seasons in a row. Sadly, they have lost the NFC Title Game two years in a row. The 49ers have two Super Bowl appearances over the last 12 years.

The Niners boast an offense filled with weapons. Likewise, they have a defense that has one of the best pass rushers in football. The 49ers also have the best linebacking core in the NFL. Therefore, they have a great chance to become NFC Champions.

Why The Cowboys Will Be NFC Champions

The Cowboys have not made it to the Super Bowl since 1996. Additionally, they have not made it to the NFC Championship Game, either. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers for the second straight postseason. Thus, there is a sour taste in their mouth. The Cowboys will have to find a way to beat the 49ers.

Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, and Ceedee Lamb will lead this offense. Likewise, Micah Parsons is an amazing pass rusher. The defense must evolve from a good unit to an elite system. They have lost to the 49ers twice because their defense has not made the critical stops. Also, their offense could not score enough. The Cowboys have talent. Ultimately, they must execute.

Why The Lions Will Be NFC Champions

The Lions went 9-8 and just missed out on making the playoffs. Therefore, they will attempt to make history. The Lions have not won a playoff game since 1991. Moreover, they have not won a division since 1993. The Lions currently have eight straight playoff losses. Furthermore, 2016 was the last playoff appearance.

But Jared Goff has deep playoff experience. Moreover, they have a new weapon in Jahmyr Gibbs, who they drafted in the first round. David Montgomery is their other free-agent addition. Now, the Lions hope to build a defense that can make stops. The Lions get a fresh start, and there is plenty of reasons for optimism.

Why The Vikings Will Be NFC Champions

The Vikings won the NFC North last season. Unfortunately, they fell to the New York Giants in the wildcard round. Kirk Cousins returns and is in the last season of his contract. Therefore, it may be his last chance with this core group. Alexander Mattison takes over the running back role after Dalvin Cook's departure. Likewise, Justin Jefferson returns. The Vikings added Jordan Addison in the draft and will also have T.J. Hockenson return. However, the defense must improve. Danielle Hunter was exceptional, with 10.5 sacks. Now, he hopes to carry the defense again.

Why The Seahawks Will Be NFC Champions

The Seahawks went 9-8 and made the playoffs as a wildcard. Sadly, they lost to the 49ers in the wildcard round. Geno Smith will have to prove himself again. Furthermore, they must show they can defeat the 49ers.

The Hawks have a good offense and return some of their best weapons in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Now, they hope the defense can take the next step and take a large leap similar to the one the Eagles took last season. There is more optimism than ever before in Seattle.

Final NFC Champion Prediction & Pick

If the 49ers stay healthy, they are the best team in the NFC. Yes, the Eagles looked amazing last season. But they beat a team without a quarterback, literally. Expect the 49ers to make it to the Super Bowl if they can keep their team healthy.

Final NFC Champion Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: +400