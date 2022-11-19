Published November 19, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Chicago Bears have struggled to a 3-7 record, narrowly losing to the division rival Detroit Lions last Sunday. The one-point defeated marked the third straight loss in a disappointing season. New head coach Matt Eberflus was brought in to right the ship, but with the lack of talent on the roster, that task may take a bit.

Atlanta has fared slightly better, going 4-6, good for second place in a bad NFC South division. Atlanta is on a two-game losing streak, and has lost three of their last four games. After a 7-10 record last season, the rebuild chugs along every so slowly here in Atlanta.

Here are the Bears-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Falcons Odds

Chicago Bears: +3 (-106)

Atlanta Falcons: -3 (-114)

Over: 49.5 (-112)

Under: 49.5 (-108)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields has seemed to turn a corner in his development, and his confidence in running the ball has given some optimism to a putrid season. Fields has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Fields has impressed with his legs, leading the team with 749 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Khalil Herbert has been placed on Injured Reserve, meaning David Montgomery has sole responsibility for the running back position. Montgomery has been ice-cold of late but has totaled 434 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago has rushed for 2,017 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. Opponents have averaged 119.4 rushing yards per game against Atlanta. Darnell Mooney leads the team with 464 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown. Tight end Cole Kmet is the team’s biggest scoring threat, leading with five touchdown catches. Chase Claypool has only caught three passes in the two games he has played with Chicago, but it feels like there is a breakout in there. Chicago has averaged 21.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

Defense has been a struggle for Chicago, ranking 25th in the league by allowing 24.7 points per game. Atlanta has allowed 26 sacks to opponents this season, and Chicago has totaled 15 as a team. However, Eddie Jackson’s four interceptions should spark some concern for Marcus Mariota.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Marcus Mariota may be a placeholder, but has been solid, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mariota also ranks second on the team with three rushing touchdowns. Cordarrelle Patterson has been quiet since his return from injury, although he did add two touchdowns in week nine. Patterson leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Tyler Allgeier leads the team with 443 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. Chicago allows 142.0 rushing yards per game. Rookie Drake London leads the team with 407 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Olamide Zaccheaus, Kyle Pitts, And Damiere Byrd all have caught two touchdowns. Atlanta’s offense has been solid, ranking 12th with 23.2 points per game.

Defense has been nonexistent for Atlanta, ranking 27th in the league by allowing 25.0 points per game. Atlanta has only sacked their opponents 13 times, but Chicago’s offensive line has been awful, allowing 36 (!!!) sacks.

Final Bears-Falcons Prediction & Pick

I believe in the Justin Fields hype, and these are two bad defenses so anticipate a ton of points.

Final Bears-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Chicago +3 (-106), over 49.5 (-112)