NFL Odds: Bills vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Buffalo Bills will travel to take on the New York Jets in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Jets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Buffalo has gone 6-1 this season, the top team in the AFC East. Following a week three loss to Miami, Buffalo has ripped off four straight victories, including a win over Kansas City. Sean McDermott has been a revelation in Buffalo, turning the team into a consistent title contender.

New York has been revitalized with the success of their football teams, with the Jets going 5-3, second place in the AFC East. Robert Saleh and his receipts have the team playing some of their best football in recent memory. A demoralizing 22-17 defeat to New England last week snapped a four-game winning streak.

Here are the Bills-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Jets Odds

Buffalo Bills: -11.5 (-108)

New York Jets: +11.5 (-112)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen is on the shortlist for the best quarterback in the league, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,198 yards with nineteen touchdowns and six interceptions. Allen also ranks second with 306 rushing yards and leads the team with two rushing touchdowns. Devin Singletary leads the team with 323 rushing yards but has not scored. Buffalo has totaled 860 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs is as good as they come, leading the team with 55 catches for 764 yards and seven touchdowns, Gabriel Davis is second on the team with 418 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah McKenzie also has caught three touchdowns. Buffalo ranks second in the league by averaging 29.0 points per game.

Buffalo’s defense has been tremendous, allowing just 14.0 points per game, which ranks first in the league. Tremaine Edmunds leads the team with 52 tackles, registering one sack. Von Miller leads the team with six sacks and Gregory Rousseau is second with five. Buffalo has totaled 21 sacks as a team. Jordan Poyer leads the team with four picks, while Matt Milano and Kair Elam each have two. Buffalo has intercepted eleven passes as a team.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Zach Wilson has shown flashes, but not enough consistently. In three games, Wilson has completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Wilson has also rushed for a touchdown. Breece Hall seemed bound for Rookie of the Year honors, but a knee injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. Michael Carter will now take over running back duties, ranking second with 254 yards and two touchdowns.

New York has totaled 870 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Rookie Garrett Wilson has been great this season, leading the team with 34 catches for 429 yards, and scoring two touchdowns. Tyler Conklin leads the team with three touchdown receptions. Corey Davis has been the big play option for the offense, averaging 18.7 yards per catch. New York is averaging 22.0 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

New York’s defense has been solid, ranking eleventh by allowing 19.9 points per game. CJ Mosley leads the team with 82 tackles, recovering a fumble and registering three tackles for a loss. Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks, while New York has totaled 21. LaMarcus Joyner leads the team with three picks, and New York has totaled nine interceptions.

Final Bills-Jets Prediction & Pick

Josh Allen can pick apart any defense, and Zach Wilson’s turnover issues will be magnified by a dominant defense.

Final Bills-Jets Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -11.5 (-108), over 45.5 (-115)