By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot as they travel to Lucas Oil Field to take on the Indianapolis Colts. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Colts prediction and pick.

The Chargers find themselves in a great position as they control their own destiny after the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots lost on Saturday. Now, they can seal a playoff spot with a win and feel confident after last weekend.

The Chargers defeated the Titans 17-14 at Sofi Stadium in a gritty affair. Justin Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes for 313 yards but also threw two interceptions. Unfortunately, he struggled to find the end zone against a tough Tennessee defense. Austin Ekeler rushed 12 times for 58 yards with one touchdown on a 4.8 yards-per-carry rate and caught two passes for 12 yards. Meanwhile, Kennan Allen caught eight passes for 86 yards, while Mike Williams had four for 67 yards. Joshua Palmer added five catches for 49 yards. Likewise, the defense excelled, with Drue Tranquill leading, with seven sacks and one sack.

The Colts were on the wrong side of history as they blew a 33-0 halftime lead and lost 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime. Matt Ryan completed 19 of 33 passes for 182 yards for one touchdown. Additionally, Zach Moss rushed 24 times for 81 yards on a 3.4 yards-per-carry rate. Deon Jackson rushed 13 times for 55 yards for a 4.2 yards-per-carry rate. Meanwhile, Michael Pittman caught 10 passes for 60 yards.

The Chargers are 3-2 over the last five games. Additionally, they are 4-3 on the road. The Colts are 1-4 over their previous five games. Moreover, they are 2-4 at Lucas Oil Field. The Chargers lead the all-time series 17-10. Significantly, the squads last met on September 8, 2019, when the Chargers defeated the Colts 30-24.

Here are the Chargers-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Colts Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -4.5 (-104)

Indianapolis Colts: +4.5 (-118)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers are 8-6 despite a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball. However, things are getting better, and the offense is getting healthier. Herbert has a 67.5 percent completion rate with a 91.5 quarterback rating. Moreover, he has 4019 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Ekeler has 165 rushes for 692 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, with 95 receptions for 635 yards and five scores. Additionally, Palmer has 66 catches for 714 yards for three touchdowns. Williams has 48 catches for 693 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games this season. Also, Allen has 42 catches for 486 yards and two scores.

Joey Bosa has missed time since Week 3 with a groin injury. Thus, he will not play this weekend. Bosa has 10 solo tackles and three sacks through three contests this year and will look to produce when he returns. Conversely, Derwin James will return this weekend. James has 61 solo tackles, four sacks, and one interception through 13 games this year. Therefore, look for him to make an impact immediately. Khalil Mack has had a spectacular season with 58 solo tackles and seven sacks.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and give Herbert more time to throw. Ultimately, Ekeler will be critical in whether the Chargers can pull away or if this game stays close.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts believed they were going to thrive when they signed Matt Ryan. Instead, the season has gone awry, and the signing did not translate to success on the football field. Indianapolis has instead seen their season go down the tubes, and they are already looking at next year’s draft. Therefore, Nick Foles will start at quarterback this weekend.

Jonathan Taylor was supposed to be their rushing champion but has had a horrible season. Now, his season is over, thanks to a high-ankle sprain. Jackson has 57 rushes for 191 yards and a touchdown while catching 21 passes for 125 yards and a score. Additionally, Moss has 31 rushes for 112 yards. Meanwhile, Pittman has 86 catches for 815 yards and two touchdowns. Parris Campbell has 52 receptions for 510 yards and three scores.

The defense has produced occasionally. Significantly, DeForest Buckner has 34 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Yannick Ngakoue has 16 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. Likewise, Grover Stewart has 42 solo tackles and four sacks. The defense must avoid the misteps of last week.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can play like they did in the first half of last weekend’s game and avoid the second-half blues. Ultimately, it means running the ball and stopping Ekeler.

Final Chargers-Colts Prediction & Pick

The spread is 4.5, and the Chargers have a golden opportunity to clinch a playoff spot. However, the Chargers have four road wins, with only one being a significant victory. The Colts will keep this game close and might steal it. Expect this game to go down to the wire.

Final Chargers-Colts Prediction & Pick: Indianapolis Colts: +4.5 (-118)