NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Los Angeles Chargers will head to the lone star state to take on the Houston Texans as the teams battle at NRG Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Texans prediction and pick.

The Chargers are 1-2 this season and coming off an embarrassing 38-10 shellacking at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Justin Herbert gutted through the pain, completing 25 of his 45 passes for a touchdown and an interception. However, the running game could not get going. Sony Michel rushed five times for 22 yards, and Austin Ekeler rushed four times for five yards. Subsequently, he continued to produce through the air, catching eight passes for 48 yards. Josh Palmer led the team with six receptions for 99 yards, and Mike Williams had only one catch for 15 yards, resulting in a score. Sadly, Joey Bosa left the game with an injury, and the defense generated no sacks on Trevor Lawrence.

The Texans are 0-2-1 after falling to the Chicago Bears 23-20 at Soldier Field. Davis Mills completed 20 of his 32 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Additionally, Dameon Pierce rushed 20 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Chris Moore caught three passes for 63 yards.

The Chargers lead the series 5-3 and are 3-1 in Houston. Alternatively, the Texans won their last meeting on December 26, 2021, all but eliminating the Chargers from the playoffs. Herbert completed 27 of his 35 passes for 336 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Subsequently, Ekeler and Williams did not play in the game due to Covid-19. Williams caught three passes for 45 yards in a 2019 game against the Texans. Also, Keenan Allen will return this Sunday. Allen has 17 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns over two games against the Texans in his career. However, he struggled last year, catching four passes for 25 yards.

Here are the Chargers-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Texans Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -5.5 (-115)

Houston Texans: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-118)

Under: 44.5 (-104)

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers need to find themselves and will have some injuries. Additionally, Herbert is the guy they need the most to step up. Herbert has a passer rating of 98.9 with 910 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. Moreover, Ekeler needs to have his best game. Ekeler has 32 carries for 80 yards and 21 receptions for 139 yards. However, he has yet to find the endzone a year after scoring 20 touchdowns in 2021. Williams has 11 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns through three games this year. Also, Allen had four receptions and 66 yards in Week 1. Williams and Allen will be vital for the Chargers and must deliver on their promise.

The defense will need to survive without Bosa. Alternatively, they still have Khalil Mack on the defense. Mack has 11 solo tackles and four sacks through three games. Additionally, the backend still has talent. Derwin James has 16 total tackles and one sack. However, he is still looking for his first interception. The defense has allowed an average of 28 points-per-game, and also allowed a 37.2 percent success rate on third downs. Additionally, they have allowed a 57.1 percent success rate on fourth down.

The Chargers will cover the spread if Herbert can find his open receivers and the ground game does well. Additionally, the defense must get off the field.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans have work to do. Additionally, they have played three games, all ending in one-score results. But the Texans have not won a game and could easily be 2-1 had they managed to finish their matchups.

Mills has a passer rating of 77.7 with 662 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games. Additionally, Pierce had 46 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown. But the Texans rank 26th in points-per-game and have also struggled on defense. Subsequently, they are 29th in points allowed per game. Houston has not gotten off the field. Subsequently, they rank last in time of possession. The Texans have struggled on offense and are not doing enough on defense.

The Texans will cover the spread if they can slow down the Chargers and implement some of Jacksonville’s mechanisms. Additionally, they must do enough on offense to stay relevant.

Final Chargers-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Chargers are the better team. However, they are hurting right now, and not having Bosa will hurt. The Chargers lost severely to the Texans last season due to Covid-19. Now, they will struggle because of injuries. The Chargers may win this game, but there is little chance they will cover the spread. Moreover, this game looks like a showdown that will go down to the wire. Expect the Texans to cover the spread and possibly steal the win.

Final Chargers-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans: +5.5 (-110)