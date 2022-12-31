By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Giants prediction and pick, laid out below.

Indianapolis has suffered through a 4-10-1 season, including a five-game losing streak. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday won his first game before the current losing streak. Quarterback issues have underscored the terrible season for Indianapolis.

New York has fallen back to earth after their 7-2 start, with an 8-6-1 record. Still, on the backs of their dominant start, New York is one win away from clinching a playoff berth. Head coach Brian Daboll is clearly the right man for the job in New York.

Here are the Colts-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Giants Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +5.5 (-110)

New York Giants: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-112)

Under: 38.5 (-108)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Nick Foles is now the starting quarterback for Indianapolis, the third different Colt to pilot the offense. Foles has thrown for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in two games. Quarterback struggles have disrupted the Indianapolis offense to no end this season. Leading rusher Jonathan Taylor is out for the season, leaving a hole at running back. Deon Jackson is second with 191 rushing yards and a touchdown. Indianapolis has rushed for 1,542 yards and seven touchdowns as a team, while the Giants have allowed over 2,100 yards on the ground to their opponents.

Michael Pittman leads the team with 854 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Parris Campbell and Jelani Woods are tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Rookie Alec Pierce has also caught two touchdowns. Indianapolis ranks 31st in the league with 16.5 points scored per game.

Indianapolis’ defense has struggled, allowing 23.8 points per game, which is 25th in the league. A potent pass rush has sacked their opponents 43 times, while New York has allowed 47 sacks to their opponents. Pressuring Daniel Jones will go a long way in keeping Indianapolis in this game.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones has proven to be the answer at quarterback, at least for now, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,028 yards with 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Jones is also second on the team with five receiving touchdowns. Saquon Barkley leads the team with 1,254 rushing yards and 1o touchdown, once again regaining his pre-injury form. New York has rushed for 2,173 yards and 18 touchdowns as a team, with Indianapolis, has allowed 1,833 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns to their opponents.

With injuries decimating an already thin roster, Darius Slayton leads the team with 710 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins, who was picked up after his release from Buffalo, are tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns. New York has averaged 20.7 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

New York’s defense has been okay, allowing 22.6 points per game, which also ranks 20th in the league. Dexter Lawrence leads the team with six and a half sacks, while the team has totaled 37 sacks. Indianapolis’ porous offensive line has surrendered 56 sacks to their opponents. Adoree Jackson has returned to practice this week, which would take advantage of Foles’ turnover issues.

Final Colts-Giants Prediction & Pick

New York will clinch a playoff spot in this one, with a boring game sealing the deal.

Final Colts-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York -5.5 (-110), under 38.5 (-108)