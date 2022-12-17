By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below.

Dallas is in second place in the NFC East with a 10-3 record, including an impressive four-game winning streak. Head coach Mike McCarthy has navigated injury issues at quarterback and has turned the narrative around in Dallas. The playoffs seem to be a certainty this season.

Jacksonville has gone 5-8, second place in the bad AFC South division. New head coach Doug Pederson is a complete 180-degree turn from the Urban Meyer disaster. Under Pederson, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken a huge leap forward in his development.

Here are the Cowboys-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Jaguars Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 48 (-110)

Under: 48 (-110)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott has been great when healthy, completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,847 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games. Despite the turnovers, Prescott has guided the Cowboys to a 6-2 record in his starts. Prescott has also rushed for a touchdown. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott form one of the best backfield duos in the league. Pollard leads the team with 894 rushing yards while Elliott is second with 716 yards. Both are tied for the team lead with nine touchdowns. Dallas has rushed for 1,878 yards and 21 touchdowns as a team. Jacksonville has allowed 1,500 rushing yards to their opponents.

CeeDee Lamb has been incredible, leading the team with 961 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, and Pollard all are tied for second with three touchdown catches. Jacksonville has allowed over 3,000 passing yards to their opponents. Dallas is averaging 27.7 points per game, fourth in the league.

As good as the offense has been, the defense is equally better, ranking fourth in points allowed with 17.6. The Dallas pass rush can terrorize opposing quarterbacks, led by 12 sacks from Micah Parsons. Dallas has totaled 48 sacks as a team, while Jacksonville has allowed 23.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Lawrence has improved greatly from his rookie season, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,202 yards with 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Lawrence has also rushed for four touchdowns, which is tied for the team lead. Travis Etienne leads the team with 814 rushing yards and is tied with four touchdowns. Lawrence has accounted for 218 yards on the ground. Jacksonville has totaled 1,589 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a team.

Christian Kirk leads the team with 874 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Evan Engram has escaped the ire of the Giants’ fan base, ranking second with four touchdown catches. Zay Jones ranks second with 655 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns. Jacksonville ranks 15th by averaging 22.6 points per game.

The defense has been simply okay for the Jaguars, allowing 22.6 points per game, also 15th in the league. The Jaguars have intercepted 10 passes this season, and Prescott has been slightly turnover prone this season. Pressuring Prescott could go a long way, and the Jaguars have registered 23 sacks. Injuries on Dallas’ offensive line presents a possible weakness.

Final Cowboys-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Dallas is more experienced and talented than Jacksonville. Yes, the story around the Jaguars is great, but they seem at least a year or two away still.

Final Cowboys-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Dallas -4.5 (-110), over 48 (-110)