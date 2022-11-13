Published November 13, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Major stakes are on the line in this one, as the Dallas Cowboys look to keep pace in the NFC East against a distraught Green Bay Packers squad. With one of the more epic rivalries in the history of the NFL taking place on Sunday afternoon, it is time to check out our NFL odds series where we make our Cowboys-Packers prediction and pick.

Things couldn’t have appeared more ugly in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but since then, the Cowboys have looked near invincible on their way to a 6-2 record. They have only lost one time since to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles squad. With QB Dak Prescott back under center where he belongs, the Cowboys’ expectations of success are only increasing week in and week out.

Meanwhile, it has been a a season to forget for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on their way to a dreadful 3-6 record. Obviously not used to this kind of adversity and poor play, Green Bay’s season hangs in the balance as they must find a way to get the offense going against a stingy Cowboys D.

Here are the Cowboys-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Packers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -4.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers: +4.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Of course, the offense is more than capable of playing a big part in covering the spread on Sunday, but the strongest part of this Cowboys roster comes in the form of the defense. In fact, Dallas may boast the top overall defensive unit in the entire league, and they certainly have been playing like it.

When going by the numbers, the Cowboys have the third-best scoring defense in the NFL at 16.6 points per game–led by the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Micah Parsons. After winning the award in his first season of NFL action, Parsons is arguably one of the top options to now win the DPOY award only 12 months later. With his knack of getting to the quarterback often or being involved in almost every single play on defense, Parsons will be a big reason on why the Cowboys cover the spread and make life a living hell for Aaron Rodgers.

Since Dak was inserted back into the starting quarterback gig against the Detroit Lions a couple weeks back, the Cowboys have managed to score 73 total points in eight combined quarters. With that being said, if the Cowboys can play on any sort of level like the defense has been showcasing, then they are going to be an extremely tough out the rest of the way. The biggest playmaker on this offense that will have the biggest say in covering will be none other than CeeDee Lamb. Certainly, the running game will have its opportunities, but with the Packers banged up in the secondary, Lamb could be in for a productive day in the passing game.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

To put it lightly, things haven’t been this bad in Green Bay in quite some time. In fact, it has been such an absolute nightmare that there are even rumors that Rodgers might call it quits and hang up the cleats prior to the end of the 2022 regular season. Regardless of what happens, it is do-or-die time starting now for this year’s Packers squad.

Not only would Green Bay love to snap their five-game losing streak, but covering the spread for Packers bettors would make it that much more sweeter. While more than a few things need to go right for Green Bay to accomplish this, the path to success all starts with AR-12.

After throwing an uncharacteristic three interceptions in the loss to the Lions a week ago, things won’t get any easier for Rodgers against a stout Cowboys defense. Even though the Packers did muster up 389 total yards offense which isn’t dreadful, their failure to come up with points won’t be acceptable.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers will be without 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes, who was placed on injured reserve. But for the most part, Green Bay’s pass defense has been up to snuff so far this year. However, the one area of concern has been stopping the run, as they are ranked as the second-to last rush defense in the league. This could end up costly for Green Bay, as the Cowboys are averaging 159 rushing yards per game and will most likely give Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard plenty of chances to run wild on this defense.

Nevertheless, if the Packers can find a way to create some turnovers that lead to points offensively, then covering the spread may be more doable after all.

Final Cowboys-Packers Prediction & Pick

When it rains, it pours. At the moment, Green Bay is getting pelted with hail and are not to be trusted whatsoever.

Final Cowboys-Packers Prediction & Pick: Cowboys -4.5 (-105)