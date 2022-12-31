By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami, with their 8-7 record, are now in jeopardy of missing the playoffs thanks to a current four-game losing streak. This matchup right now is for the final playoff spot, with just two games remaining. Head coach Mike McDaniel was the golden child of Miami, but injuries have hampered their playoff hope.

New England, on a two-game losing streak, are on the outside looking into the playoffs with their 7-8 record. Victories in their final two games could seal a playoff berth for Bill Belichick and company. Clearly, the team is past its glory days of Brady and Belichick.

Here are the Dolphins-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Patriots Odds

Miami Dolphins: +2.5 (-110)

New England Patriots: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-112)

Under: 40.5 (-108)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovailoa is out for this one, once again set to miss time with a concussion. For the second time this season, Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa. Bridgewater has thrown for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited action. Raheem Mostert leads the team with 791 rushing yards and three touchdowns, also adding a touchdown reception. Jeff Wilson, since coming over in a trade, has scored four touchdowns in six games. Miami has rushed for 1,438 yards and 11 touchdowns as a team, while New England has allowed 1,617 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill is easily the best off-season pickup, leading the team with 1,632 receiving yards, and is second with seven touchdown catches. Jaylen Waddle is the team’s second-leading receiver, with 1,260 yards, and leads with eight touchdown catches. Tight end Mike Gesicki has hauled in four touchdown catches. Miami ranks ninth in the league, averaging 24.3 points per game.

Miami’s defense has struggled of late, allowing 24.7 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. The Dolphins have sacked their opponents 37 times, while New England has allowed 37 sacks. Mac Jones has struggled with interceptions, while Miami has intercepted eight passes.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Mac Jones has done just enough to keep the Patriots in contention, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,550 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson is on the verge of a 1,000-rushing-yard season, leading the team with 944 yards and five touchdowns. New England has totaled 1,629 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while Miami has allowed 1,637 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns to their opponents.

Jakobi Meyers, despite the Raiders debacle, leads the team with 723 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor are tied for second with two receiving touchdowns, the only other Patriots to catch multiple touchdowns. New England has averaged 21.2 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

New England’s defense has been elite, ranking fifth by allowing 19.4 points per game. Matt Judon and Josh Uche have combined to total 27 sacks, more than half of New England’s 50. Miami has allowed 32 sacks to their opponents. New England’s 16 interceptions and Bridgewater has already thrown three interceptions in four games.

Final Dolphins-Patriots Prediction & Pick

No Tua spells big problems for Miami. This should be a boring game without much scoring.

Final Dolphins-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England -2.5 (-115), under 40.5 (-108)