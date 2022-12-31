By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars will finish their 3-game road trip with a trip to South Texas as they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Texans prediction and pick.

The Jaguars went into the Meadowlands and toppled the New York Jets 19-3 at Met Life Stadium. Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards while rushing seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 22 times for 83 yards while catching three passes for 29 yards. Tight end Evan Engram caught seven passes for 113 yards, while receiver Christian Kirk caught three passes for 22 yards. Meanwhile, the defense roared into action with three sacks. Ray Robertson-Harris, Davon Hamilton, and Andre Cisco all had a sack.

The Texans stunned the Tennessee Titans 19-14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville last weekend. Davis Mills completed 17 of 28 passes for 178 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Likewise, Royce Freeman rushed 16 times for a meager 32 yards. Phillip Dorsett caught three passes for 45 yards, while Brandon Cooks had four for 34 yards and a touchdown.

The defense recorded four sacks in a specular performance, with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recording two, Blake Coleman adding one, and Jonathan Owens also having one.

The Jaguars have gone 4-1 over their last five games and won twice in a row. Significantly, they are 3-5 on the road but have won the past two games away from home. The Texans are 1-4 over their last five games. Stunningly, they have yet to win a game at NRG Stadium, going 0-6-1. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 13-6 earlier this season in a defensive slugfest in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, Lawerence played awful, completing 25 of 47 passes for 286 yards with two interceptions while rushing four times for 29 yards. Etienne finished with 10 rushes for 71 yards. Meanwhile, Marvin Jones caught seven passes for 104 yards, while Engram had six for 69 yards in the losing effort.

Here are the Jaguars-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Texans Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-114)

Houston Texans: +3 (-106)

Over: 43.5 (-104)

Under: 43.5 (-118)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars are on fire right now, and Lawrence is a significant reason for the winning streak. Significantly, he has a 65.9 percent completion rate with a 96 quarterback rating. Lawrence also has passed for 3,749 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing 56 times for 296 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Etienne has rushed 204 times for 1,000 yards and four touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 267 yards. Kirk has 76 catches for 988 yards and seven touchdowns, while Zay Jones has 75 catches for 778 yards. Moreover, Engram has emerged with 68 catches for 723 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has shown strides over the last few games, which has helped spark Jacksonville’s success. Ultimately, Josh Allen continues to terrorize quarterbacks, with 56 solo tackles and 10 sacks. Rayshawn Jenkins has 63 solo tackles and three interceptions, including the game-winning pick-6 against the Dallas Cowboys a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, Andre Cisco has 44 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Jaguars could cover the spread if Lawrence continues to play at an elite level. Also, they will manhandle the Texans if their defense continues their strong play.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans are playing out the stretch and likely will have the top pick in the draft. Therefore, there is not much on their team that frightens anyone. Mills has a 61.8 percent completion rate with a 79 quarterback rating. Additionally, he has passed for 2,618 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Dameon Pierce was the lone bright spot on the offense this season, with 220 rushes for 939 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered what is likely a season-ending injury a few weeks ago. Cooks has 48 catches for 554 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Chris Moore has 43 receptions for 505 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has had some stars, with Jerry Hughes grabbing 19 solo tackles and eight sacks. Meanwhile, Okoronkwo has 27 solo tackles and four sacks. Tremon Smith has 10 solo tackles and two interceptions while Jalen Pitre has 81 solo tackles and four sacks.

The Texans could cover the spread if they can find a way to stop Lawrence. Additionally, they must actually score.

Final Jaguars-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Texans have won nine in a row against the Jaguars. However, the stat is not relevant with this matchup. Forget about the 13-6 Houston win from earlier in the season. Instead, come to the realization that Lawrence and the Jaguars are going to steamroll the Texans in front of their fans. Expect the Jaguars to handle their business.

Final Jaguars-Texans Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-114)

How To Watch

TV: CBS

Stream: NFL+ and Paramount+

Time: 10 am Pacific (1 Eastern Time)