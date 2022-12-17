By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the New York Jets in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Jets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has surprised the league this season with a 6-7 record, second place in a bad NFC North division. After beginning their season 1-6, Detroit has gone 5-1 in the last six games, knocking on the door of the playoffs. Head coach Dan Campbell may have done the best work of any head coach in the league.

New York is teetering on the brink of disaster, falling to 7-6 after a 6-3 start to their season. Now, the Jets are in third place of the AFC East and are holding on to their playoff hopes by a thread. Now, the Jets will once again make a change at quarterback, bringing back the former second-overall pick.

Here are the Lions-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Jets Odds

Detroit Lions: -1 (-114)

New York Jets: +1 (-106)

Over: 43.5 (-108)

Under: 43.5 (-112)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his career right now, completing 65.3 percent of his passes for 3,352 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Goff has averaged over 250 yards per game. Jamaal Williams leads the team with 806 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. D’Andre Swift is second with 375 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Detroit has rushed for 1,658 yards and 19 touchdowns as a team. The Jets have one of the better defensive units in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the team with 898 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The bad news is, New York’s defensive backs unit is one of the better groups in the NFL. Josh Reynolds is second with 427 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Detroit has averaged 26.8 points per game, which is fifth in the league.

Detroit’s defense has been better of late but is still allowing 26.7 points per game, the second-highest total in the league. First-rounder Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with seven sacks, also intercepting two passes. New York’s new quarterback has been known for turnovers though.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Mike White Mania will once again have to be put on pause, as White will be out with injured ribs. In his place, Zach Wilson will be reinserted as the starting quarterback. Wilson has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games this season. Wilson has also rushed for a touchdown. Michael Carter has taken over as the starting quarterback with Breece Hall out for the season, rushing for 375 yards and three touchdowns. New York has rushed for 1,457 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Detroit has allowed 1,818 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns to their opponents.

Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the team with 868 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Conklin is second with three receiving touchdowns. New York has averaged 20.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

New York’s defense has been solid, allowing 18.7 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league. Quinnen Williams, who leads the team with 11 sacks, is likely to miss this one after not practicing this week. New York has intercepted 12 passes this season, while Goff has been steady at not turning the ball over.

Final Lions-Jets Prediction & Pick

I just do not think that Zach Wilson can be trusted.

Final Lions-Jets Prediction & Pick: Detroit -1 (-114), under 43.5 (-112)