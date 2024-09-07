Getting 1,250 receiving yards is always an accomplishment, and the NFL has several receivers who can hit that mark. We’re catching everything while sharing our NFL odds series and making an NFL regular season receiving yards prediction and pick.

The NFL has a plethora of talent, and they are all capable of making good plays that will help them reach 1,250 receiving yards. Ultimately, we believe six of them have the potential to hit that mark this season.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Regular Season Receiving Yards Odds

Tyreek Hill: -310

CeeDee Lamb: -195

Justin Jefferson: -165

Amon-Ra St. Brown: -115

Ja’Marr Chase: +110

Garrett Wilson: +165

Why Tyreek Hill Will Hit 1,250 Yards

Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and will certainly expect to come close to replicating what he did last season when he led the NFL with 1,799 yards. Amazingly, he has passed 1,250 yards four times in his career. Hill will once again catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa. His ability to get open is second to none, and his leadership on this Miami offense is exceptional. Hill will certainly be a favorite to hit the mark this season. Substantially, he will remain one of the toughest to cover and one of the fastest to run his routes.

Why CeeDee Lamb Will Hit 1,250 Yards

Ceedee Lamb finished with 1,749 receiving yards last season, falling short of the league lead by 50. Now, he will attempt to replicate the feat. Lamn has shattered the 1,250-yard mark twice in his four seasons. It does not hurt that there are no other weapons for Dak Prescott to throw to other than tight end Jake Ferguson. Also, the Dallas Cowboys do not have any reliable running back options. This forces Prescott to throw more, and he will do everything to find his top target. Expect Lamb to contend again this season for the 1,250-yard mark.

Why Justin Jefferson Will Hit 1,250 Yards

Justin Jefferson dealt with some injuries last season, which unfortunately caused him to miss seven games. Despite this, he still managed to finish with 1,074 yards. Had Jefferson played an entire season, he likely would have finished with 1,825 yards. Significantly, he has shattered the 1,250-yard mark three times in his four-year career. Kirk Cousins was his quarterback for those seasons and now is in Atlanta. Therefore, he will now catch passes from Sam Darnold. But there is still no reason to doubt that Jefferson will hit 1,250 yards this season. He is an elite talent with the potential to make anything happen.

Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Hit 1,250 Yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 1,515 receiving yards last season, having the best season in his three-year career. He looks to run it back and do even more in his third season. There is plenty of optimism for St. Brown. Luckily, he has a great rapport with Jared Goff and will be in a great position to continue the success he achieved last season. St. Brown only has Sam LaPorta as his main competition for targets. Otherwise, he is the top option in this offense.

Why Ja’Marr Chase Will Hit 1,250 Yards

Ja’Marr Chase has had a great career so far. However, the only thing that is hindering him is his injuries. Injuries are the reason why he has been unable to cross 1,250 yards over the last two seasons. However, he came agonizingly close, finishing with 1,216 yards. Chase had 1,455 yards in 2021. Therefore, there is potential for him to cross that barrier. It would help if Joe Burrow could stay healthy. Ultimately, the two go hand-in-hand and rely on one another to achieve their respective goals. Chase will need to stay healthy and have Burrow firing solid passes in his direction.

Why Garrett Wilson Will Hit 1,250 Yards

Garrett Wilson is exceptional. However, he has not hit 1,250 yards yet, mainly due to shoddy quarterback play. If Aaron Rodgers can avoid injury, then Wilson has a great chance to finally shatter that mark. His 1,103 yards in 2022 showcased how good he could be even with subpar quarterback play. Imagine the connection between Rodgers and Wilson flourishing. Ultimately, it would help Wilson finally get to that next level.

Final Regular Season Receiving Yards Prediction & Pick

Ten players hit 1,250 yards last year. We reviewed the six with the best chances of doing so this season. So far, we like what we see from most of them. Hill, Lamb, Jefferson, and St. Brown all look like heavy favorites to do it. However, we don’t feel the same confidence in Chase, as he has still failed to prove he can do it consistently. But we like Wilson, assuming Rodgers stays healthy. This is a hefty parlay, with five receivers hitting the mark.

Final Regular Season Receiving Yards Prediction & Pick: Tyreek Hill: -310, CeeDee Lamb: -195, Justin Jefferson: -165, Amon-Ra St. Brown: -115 and Garrett Wilson: +165