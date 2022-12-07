By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a Thursday night NFL matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below.

Las Vegas has improved to a 5-7 record with their current three-game winning streak. Vegas defeated the Chargers 27-20 last time out. Head coach Josh McDaniels has turned the narrative around surrounding the Raiders’ season.

In what may be the worst title defense in recent memory, Los Angeles has limped to a 3-9 record, last place in the NFC West. Injuries have hampered the team and a six-game losing streak has buried any playoff hopes. Rumors surrounding head coach Sean McVay’s retirement may soon resurface.

Here are the Raiders-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Rams Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -6.5 (-102)

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (-120)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Derek Carr has improved off a 10-win season in 2021. Carr has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,980 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After a week eight shutout loss to New Orleans, Carr has thrown multiple touchdowns and at least 248 yards in each game. Josh Jacobs has dominated on the ground for Las Vegas, leading the team with 1,303 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. No other Raider has accumulated more than Carr’s 77 rushing yards. Las Vegas has rushed for 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns as a team.

Davante Adams has benefited from a reunion with his former college teammate Carr, leading the team with 1,176 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Mack Hollins has registered 566 receiving yards, a career-high, and three touchdowns in his first season with the club. Foster Moreau has filled in the for the injured Darren Waller, catching two touchdowns in his nine starts. Opponents have thrown for over 3,000 yards against Los Angeles. Las Vegas is averaging 24.3 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

The defense has not quite lived up to the offense, ranking 26th in the league by allowing 24.7 points per game. Maxx Crosby leads the team with 10.5 sacks, accounting for most of the team’s 21. Los Angeles has struggled to keep their quarterbacks upright, allowing 42 sacks. The 13 interceptions thrown by Los Angeles quarterbacks present a prime opportunity for Las Vegas.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Matthew Stafford will once again miss a game with his continued neck and head issues. John Wolford started last week’s loss to Seattle and threw two interceptions without throwing a touchdown. Wolford has thrown for 390 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in two games. Cam Akers is the team’s leading rusher with 334 yards and three touchdowns. Darrell Henderson is second with 283 yards but was waived. Los Angeles has rushed for 1,048 yards with nine touchdowns as a team.

Leading receiver Cooper Kupp is recovering from ankle surgery, and likely will miss the remainder of the season. Tyler Higbee is second with 444 receiving yards but has not scored a touchdown. Allen Robinson ranks second on the team with three receiving touchdowns. Opponents have thrown for 3,249 yards against Las Vegas. Los Angeles has been bitten by the injury bug and the offense has suffered, ranking 29th in the league with 16.8 points scored per game.

Los Angeles’ once-feared defense is also hampered by injuries, ranking 22nd by allowing 23.3 points per game. Aaron Donald will once again be out as he deals with an ankle injury. Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd are tied with Donald for the team lead with five sacks. Las Vegas has only allowed 23 sacks by opponents.

Final Raiders-Rams Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles might not win another game this season.

Final Raiders-Rams Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas -6.5 (-102), under 44.5 (-115)