Published November 19, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at the Caesars Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Rams-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Los Angeles Rams have not built on their Super Bowl victory from last season, instead going 3-6, last place in the NFC West. Head coach Sean McVay has been rumored to be leaving coaching, and as the team’s core group ages, this might be the perfect exit opportunity.

New Orleans has been downright awful this season. going 3-7, last place in an awful NFC South. New head coach Dennis Allen has had zero luck with injuries, but there are a ton of flaws on this roster. This is likely a lost season in a rebuilding phase for New Orleans.

Here are the Rams-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Saints Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +2.5 (-106)

New Orleans Saints: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 39.5 (-104)

Under: 39.5 (-118)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

It seems that Matthew Stafford will return after missing last week with a concussion. Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Not exactly the numbers you want from a guy who you traded half of your future for. Darrell Henderson leads the team with 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Cam Akers and Stafford have each added a single touchdown. Los Angeles has only rushed for 613 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper Kupp going on Injured Reserve after ankle surgery is a huge blow for this offense. Can you tell the Rams miss OBJ now? Tyler Higbee is now the leading active receiver with 385 yards. Allen Robinson is the only other Ram than Kupp to record multiple touchdown catches, checking in with two. Not surprisingly, Los Angeles ranks 29th in the league with 16.4 points per game.

Los Angeles’ defense has struggled, allowing 22.2 points per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. Aaron Donald has not seen his usual production, registering just five sacks. Los Angeles has totaled 18 sacks as a team, while the Saints have surrendered 21. This secondary should be licking their chops as New Orleans has tossed 12 picks.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

Andy Dalton seems to be entrenched as the starting quarterback (for now), completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 469 rushing yards, but has scored just one touchdown. Taysom Hill leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. New Orleans has totaled 1,207 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Rookie Chris Olave has been an impact addition, leading the team with 46 catches for 658 yards, adding two touchdowns. Juwan Johnson leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. New Orleans sorely misses Michael Thomas, who is once again MIA when his team is in need. New Orleans ranks 17th with 22.2 points per game.

Defensively, New Orleans has struggled, ranking 25th in the league by surrendering 24.7 points per game. Demario Davis leads the team with six sacks, and the Saints have racked up 28 as a team. Los Angeles has allowed a whopping 31 sacks to opponents. New Orleans needs to work to create more turnovers, registering just two interceptions.

Final Rams-Saints Prediction & Pick

Hope you are not subjected to watching this snooze fest. Stafford’s return should bolster Los Angeles in the absence of Kupp.

Final Rams-Saints Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles +2.5 (-106), under 39.5 (-118)