The Tennessee Titans made a crucial move late in the offseason on Sunday when they signed star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and their long odds for the Super Bowl just got a little shorter.

Hopkins had been exploring teams as a free agent for several months, after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals in May. He signed a two-year, $26 million deal to bring him to Nashville, where he will look to help out a young squad that has a lot of questions on offense.

FanDuel Sportsbook posted the new Super Bowl odds for the Titans after the acquisition, as they shortened to +6000 from +7500, still leaving them as long shot outsiders. They added in a hilarious picture of Titans rookie QB Will Levis pouring mayo in his coffee, an infamous quirk revealed at the NFL Draft.

The rumors of his arrival were swirling earlier this week, when the betting odds for Hopkins' next team flew from +500 to -300 to land him in Tennessee. While it wasn't a done deal at the time, he was in serious talks to join the Titans after talks stalled with the Patriots and Chiefs.

While a Super Bowl run may be out of the question for this squad, their best chance comes through their weak division. The Titans have climbed to just +310 to win the AFC South, up from +400 before the signing, per FanDuel Sportsbook. It is a notoriously weak division, filled with rookie QBs this year, making the only real competition the Jacksonville Jaguars at -155 odds.