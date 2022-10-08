NFL Odds: Titans vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

The Tennessee Titans will head to our nation’s capital to clash with the Washington Commanders at Fex Ed Field in Landover, Maryland. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Titans are coming off a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Field. Ryan Tannehill managed the game efficiently, completing 17 of his 21 passes for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry went off for 144 yards on 22 rushing attempts and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 33 yards. Tight end Chig Okonkwo caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Robert Woods caught four passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans are 2-2 entering this game having won two in a row. Subsequently, they started the season slowly, losing their first two games but have corrected their errors and won the previous two. Now they hope to nab a third straight victory.

The Commanders struggled mightily last weekend, falling to the Dallas Cowboys 25-10. Carson Wentz completed 25 of his 42 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Gibson rushed 13 times for 49 yards, averaging a 3.8 yards-per-carry rate. Jahan Dotson caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Also, Curtis Samuel caught four passes for 38 yards.

The Commanders are 1-3 entering this game and have looked lost since the start of the season. Ultimately, they won their opener but have otherwise lost three in a row.

The Titans lead the all-time series 7-6. Additionally, the teams faced off four years ago, with the Titans prevailing 25-16. The Titans are 3-4 in games played in D.C. and hope to make it 4-4 with a victory this week. Tennessee has won two of its last three played in D.C.

Here are the Titans-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Tennessee Titans: -1.5 (-105)

Washington Commanders: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans employ a good rushing attack and a solid defense. Alternatively, they do not have much else. Tannehill has a passer rating of 93.8 while throwing 784 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Thus, he must remain consistent and avoid mistakes that could cost his team the game. Henry is picking up the pace after starting slow early. Moreover, he has 76 carries that have amounted to 306 yards and three touchdowns. Woods has 13 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown. However, his numbers are not what the Titans believed they were getting. Woods must find more creative ways to get open and help the Titans move the chains.

The Titans are 21st in points per game, 25th in points allowed per game, and 29th in yards per game. Additionally, they rank 23rd in time of possession and 17th in third-down efficiency. Tennesee must find ways to move the ball on offense and relieve pressure off the defense. Their defense ranks 14th in sacks. Subsequently, Denico Autry leads in that category with three sacks this year.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and avoid mistakes. Likewise, their defense must continue to play well on their side of the ball and prevent big plays from occurring.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders are a hot mess as they sit at 1-3. However, there are some positives that this team can take forward and some players who need to succeed for the Commanders to steal this game.

Wentz must improve. Likewise, he must avoid mistakes. Wentz passed for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, with a passer rating of 82.3 this year. Moreover, his performance has been subpar, and he must correct his issues. Gibson has rushed 53 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, it is not the season he envisioned, and he cannot seem to find room to move.

The Commanders rank 26th in points per game, 29th in points allowed per game, and 21st in yards per game. Curiously, they excel in other categories. Washington ranks eighth in time of possession and sixth in third-down efficiency. Their defense remains mediocre, ranking 15th in sacks and 26th in interceptions. Jamin Davis leads the Commanders with three sacks. Ultimately, the Commanders miss their top defensive player Chase Young, who is still recovering from an ACL tear.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can keep the ball out of Derrick Henry’s hands. Additionally, they must continue to convert third downs to keep the clock moving.

Final Titans-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Titans are riding high on a two-game winning streak. Conversely, the Commanders are struggling. Look for the trend to continue, as the Titans are the better team and in better spirits. Your best bet is to take the Titans to cover this small spread.

Final Titans-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans: -1.5 (-105)