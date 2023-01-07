By Brendan Smith · 4 min read

The Minnesota Vikings will conclude their regular season with a trip to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has clinched the NFC North rather easily, going 12-4 this season, albeit with a 2-2 record in their last four. An embarrassing 41-17 blowout against Green Bay may have this team out for revenge in this one. Head coach Kevin O’Connell should be in the running for Coach of the Year.

Chicago’s awful season will mercifully come to an end in this one, as their 3-13 record has them set to pick in the top five. New head coach Matt Eberflus has had a rude introduction to the NFL, as a weak roster has led to a disastrous season. A nine-game losing streak may well reach double-digits in this one.

Here are the Vikings-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Bears Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -5.5 (-114)

Chicago Bears: +5.5 (-106)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How To Watch Vikings vs. Bears

TV: Fox

Stream: NFL Plus

Time: 1:01 PM ET/ 10:01 AM PT

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 4,322 yards with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Chicago has allowed 3,499 passing yards to their opponents. Cousins also ranks third on the team with two rushing touchdowns. Dalvin Cook leads the team with 1,136 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Minnesota has totaled 1,520 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team. Chicago has struggled against the rush, allowing more than 2,500 rushing yards to their opponents.

Justin Jefferson is putting up a dominant season, leading the league with 1,771 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Adam Thielen is second on the team with 708 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Cousins has two legitimate options on the outside with Jefferson and Thielen. KJ Osborn has also hauled in five touchdown catches. Minnesota’s offense has averaged 24.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

Minnesota’s defense has taken a bit of a hit lately, allowing 25.9 points per game, which is second to last in the league. Danielle Hunter leads the team with 10.5 sacks, and Za’Darius Smith is second with 10 sacks. Minnesota has totaled 37 as a team. Chicago has not kept opponents out of the backfield, allowing 57 sacks. Minnesota’s 13 interceptions should alarm Peterman.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

With Justin Fields out in this one, Nathan Peterman will start the season finale for Chicago. Talk about adding insult to injury. On the bright side, Fields is clearly the answer in Chicago. In addition to leading the team in passing, Fields also led the team with 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. David Montgomery ranks second with 780 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Khalil Herbert is back, totaling 38 rushing yards in his two games back. Herbert has rushed for four touchdowns this season. Chicago has rushed for 2,896 yards and 17 touchdowns as a team, while Minnesota has allowed 1,975 rushing yards to their opponents.

Injuries have decimated an already thin receiving corps, including leading receiver Darnell Mooney, who is on Injured Reserve. Tight end Cole Kmet leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Fields had to create most of the team’s offense, and now they are missing their most dynamic talent. Chicago has averaged 19.6 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Chicago’s defense has struggled, allowing 27.1 points per game, which ranks last in the league. Without much of a pass rush, as the team has totaled just 20 sacks, they will need to hope that Cousins’ gunslinging passes find the arms of their defenders. Eddie Jackson, who leads the team with four interceptions, is on Injured Reserve, so maybe there is not much hope.

Final Vikings-Bears Prediction & Pick

Change the channel if you have a chance. Minnesota in a blowout.

