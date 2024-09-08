The San Francisco 49ers spent the entire summer in contract talks with star WR Brandon Aiyuk. There were several moments when it seemed like the 49ers were destined to trade Aiyuk to another team. One new report suggests that Aiyuk was very close to being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers were reportedly ready to trade Aiyuk to the Steelers on the day that he signed his extension, per Jay Glazer. San Francisco's front office was in the process of finalizing the trade and gave Aiyuk an ultimatum: take our deal or the trade happens today. Aiyuk chose the deal and stayed with the 49ers.

“The day it actually got done, the 49ers were trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday. “He was already en route there, and then all of a sudden, Brandon Aiyuk happened to show up early to the facility that day. Went downstairs, tried to meet with Kyle Shanahan, tried to get in touch with the front office, but they couldn't take his call, because they were trying to get a trade done with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Glazer reported that Shanahan then ran upstairs and told the front office to hold off on trade talks. That's when the front office talked to Aiyuk and gave him the ultimatum about accepting their extension.

It is fascinating to hear how close we came to seeing Aiyuk traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

49ers fans are glad to have him in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams plan to play in Week 1 vs. Jets

49ers fans are thrilled to see that both Aiyuk and Williams were extended before the start of the regular season.

Now the obvious question: how much of each player will we see in Week 1?

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on the situation on Saturday.

“According to coach Kyle Shanahan on Saturday, Williams is likely to take on something closer to his full, normal workload, while Aiyuk is set for a bit of a reduction in the number of snaps he normally plays,” according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

It is great to hear that Trent Williams will basically be a starter. He is an underrated part of why the 49ers have such a great offense. Meanwhile, having Aiyuk on a pitch count is somewhat of a bummer. Aiyuk can certainly make an impact in limited action, but it leaves San Francisco a little thin at receiver.

The 49ers will have to lean a little harder on Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle in Week 1. Ricky Pearsall is out and recovering from last weekend's shooting incident.