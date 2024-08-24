San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk travelled with the team to their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. However, he did not suit up and play for the team, as they are still in the process of either negotiating a new contract or trading him. The saga has gone on throughout the offseason and training camp, and still doesn't have an end in sight. Many rumors have suggested that the team has been close to trading him a couple of times in the last few weeks. Yet, he still remains a 49er, at least for now.

Even after drafting receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing in this past April's NFL Draft, there's no doubt that San Francisco would prefer to keep their veteran star wideout. It seems as if Aiyuk would prefer to stay as well, as he recently met with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to discuss his potential future with the team. He's played his entire career in the Bay Area and has almost won the Super Bowl twice with the team. Staying put might be the best course for both Aiyuk and the Niners.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers still figuring out path forward

The 49ers return a majority of the roster that won the NFC last season, and many analysts think that San Francisco can make it back to the Super Bowl once again. Making it back to the big game is one thing. Winning it is another task entirely. Both times they've been under Shanahan and GM John Lynch's leadership, they've lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they need to try and break through to bring home the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Keeping Aiyuk on board would help the offense a great deal. He has the trust of quarterback Brock Purdy and the coaching staff. He's a part of a group of weapons that includes fellow receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle, and the 49ers' attack under Shanahan is one of the best designed schemes in the NFL.

Yet, the team needs to figure out his contract. It's apparent that he wants to stay, and it is well known how good he's been for the team. In order to finally break through and win the title, the Niners could use all the help they can get. Trading Aiyuk might be the move the prevents them from finally capturing championship number six.