The New York Jets should not overthink their quarterback decision for 2023: Aaron Rodgers should be under center for them when next season begins.

That’s not to say this isn’t a massive decision for the star-crossed franchise. But with all due respect to Jets legend Joe Klecko, who said the Green Bay Packers QB would be a “detriment” if New York acquired him this offseason, Rodgers is exactly who they need to take the reins from Zach Wilson.

True, it could be a short-term fix. Rodgers will turn 40 in December and has considered retirement more than once. So, there’s an argument to be made that a younger veteran like Derek Carr (32 in March) or Jimmy Garoppolo (31) would be a better fit. That’s the argument former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall made this week.

Aaron Rodgers broke on the Pat McAfee show that he will go in isolation for 4 nights to decide his future 😳 (🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/nuXvLjDtVA — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 7, 2023

But we’re talking about a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. And with the Jets in win-now mode after 12 straight seasons out of the playoffs, well, it’s time to acquire someone who has actually won a Super Bowl.

Skeptics will say the Jets traveled this road before, picking up Brett Favre near the end of his NFL career in 2009. However, Favre performed well until he sustained a shoulder injury. The Jets missed the playoffs, but Favre did lead them to a winning record (9-7). The current Jets haven’t had one of those in seven years.

That said, let’s look at three reasons why Rodgers is the perfect fit for the Jets.

3. Aaron Rodgers could hold the key to unlocking Zach Wilson’s potential

Listen, there may be no saving Zach Wilson after two brutal seasons. But if the Jets truly are committed to fixing all that ails the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, who better to set the example than Wilson’s boyhood idol?

Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers shared a brief moment after the game: "It's crazy for me because this guy's been my idol since I was 8 years old" pic.twitter.com/7jqCigpyI4 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 16, 2022

Whether it was lack of respect or his own immaturity and/or arrogance, Wilson never seemed to heed the teachings of former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Humbled after being benched twice last season, Wilson should be all ears with veteran OC Nathaniel Hackett now in the fold. But if Rodgers is a Jet, Wilson likely would be a sponge, watching, asking questions, listening to anything and everything that is shared by the four-time MVP.

Aaron Rodgers talking about Zach Wilson and the #Jets weapons👀 pic.twitter.com/wqhzZTIbBd — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) January 24, 2023

There are enough similarities in their styles to make Rodgers a perfect mentor to Wilson. The main lesson to learn from Rodgers is that it’s great to make the eye-popping off-script plays, but being able to stand in the pocket and consistently deliver on time and on target is how you win games and championships.

Now no one knows if Rodgers wants to be bothered with such a role. But he and Wilson already have a respectful relationship, and Rodgers has had positive things to say about the 23-year-old.

This isn’t the biggest reason to deal for Rodgers, but it could be an intriguing benefit.

2. Change of scenery could greatly benefit Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer made this point last week, and it’s a valid one.

Rodgers has played each of his 18 seasons with the Packers. There has been much personal and team success along the way. But the relationship has frayed in recent years, and the Packers seem open to wanting to turn to Jordan Love as their starter.

There’s a lot to appreciate about playing your entire career with one franchise. But there’s something to be said about coming to New York to be the missing piece for a team good enough in other areas to reach the postseason. Plus, imagine if he led the Jets to the Super Bowl? The legend of Rodgers would grow exponentially. Remember, the Jets have played in just one Super Bowl and not since Joe Namath led them to the title in 1969.

Oh, and by the way, Namath has already said he’d allow Rodgers to wear his No. 12, which was retired by the Jets in 1985.

That’s a nice gesture. But what should really get the juices flowing for Rodgers is the chance to be on the field with young stud playmakers like Garrett Wilson, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

This would an exciting challenge and an equally great landing spot for Rodgers in his last rodeo.

1. Aaron Rodgers can still play

None of the above matters if Rodgers no longer can play at a star level in the NFL. Despite a downturn in 2022, Rodgers still is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He was MVP in 2020 and 2021. It’s not like it was a decade ago that he was elite. Yes, he threw 12 picks last season, his most since 2010. But Rodgers also tossed 26 touchdowns and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards. The dude can still play at a high level. In New York, he’d be reunited with his BFF Hackett, who was the Packers OC from 2019-21.

One of Aaron Rodgers' most inexplicable throws… pic.twitter.com/QsbmviUyQ9 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) February 10, 2023

Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco played QB for the Jets in 2022. They combined for 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and completed 56.9 percent of their passes. Owner Woody Johnson correctly stated that the Jets missed the playoffs because of terrible play at the quarterback position.

Carr, Garoppolo and Rodgers likely all would have gotten the Jets into the postseason. Ryan Tannehill, too. So, the Jets would upgrade the position by acquiring any of those quarterbacks this offseason.

But why settle if you’re the Jets. Go after the best and trade for Aaron Rodgers.