Aaron Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets has been a cavalcade of high expectations, injuries and off-field hysteria. It appears that his presence as franchise quarterback has been a far cry from the vision that former general manager Joe Douglas had when they landed Rodgers via a trade with the Green Bay Packers two years ago.

After entering New York with immediate optimism, Rodgers' injuries and constant setbacks became the distraction that the Jets didn't need in the Super Bowl project. His Achilles tear kept him sidelined for his first Jets campaign, and his expected rebound in the 2024 season turning into utter chaos before it began, has ultimately derailed the organization's success.

But as he rehabbed into last offseason, the four-time MVP gave a clear heads up that jobs would be on the line if he didn't meet expectations for the franchise.

The Jets' disappointing start to the 2024-25 season led to the removal of head coach Robert Salah, Douglas as the general manager, and the demotion of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. From there, things only managed to get worse, and the team is now 4-12 heading into the final week of the regular season with no direction or identity.

Rodgers' hold, and influence on the Jets organization has now almost fully diminished, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“He doesn't have a pot to piss in,” one source close to the situation said.

What once appeared to be blue skies and rainbows over Gotham, has now turned into a stormy and uncertain future between Rodgers and the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers' legacy moving forward with or without Jets

While many, especially Jets fans, are not likely to forget about Rodgers' time with the franchise, he remains one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game.