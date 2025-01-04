The New York Jets have had a disastrous season, and there appears to be big changes on the way for the team. The Jets are expected to part ways with Aaron Rodgers following the season, per ESPN.

The Jets have had a very rocky tenure with Rodgers at the helm over the last two seasons. In 2023, the quarterback lasted just a few plays before suffering a season-ending injury. The expectations were enormous for 2024 with him leading the Jets, and those dreams turned into nightmares.

As the frustrating season winds down, Rodgers is reportedly almost daring the team to release him. He is rumored to be making disparaging comments about the team owner, Woody Johnson. The situation is starting to sound like the plot of a weekday soap opera.

New York is ready to end its season on Sunday, with a home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jets fans have had nothing to celebrate this season

The Jets haven't been to the playoffs in more than a decade, and the team's fans are desperate for some success. Jets fans had reason to believe Rodgers could get the team back to the postseason, after winning a Super Bowl during his days with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers' injury in 2023 transitioned all those expectations and pressure to 2024. The team started the season with head coach Robert Saleh on the hot seat, and general manager Joe Douglas in the last year of his contract without a guaranteed extension. Both Saleh and Douglas didn't end up finishing the year out with the team.

“Obviously, I don't think this season will be talked about in a well-liked manner,” Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said.

Saleh and Rodgers reportedly didn't get along too well, as Rodgers was seen on the sidelines making aggressive gestures toward Saleh at times during the year. Saleh also made mysterious comments about Rodgers' cadence on the field. While Rodgers claimed there was no problem between them, the relationship didn't end up working out.

Rodgers is 41-years-old, and his playing days may be coming close to an end. The plan for the quarterback is to take time off this offseason to decide whether to retire, per ESPN.

“I mean, my God, he's done everything, he's won everything,” former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason said. “His stats are gaudy to say the least. Those two years in New York — if it is two years — will be an unfortunate chapter in his career because of the injury. It's a shame he couldn't do what [Peyton] Manning and [Tom] Brady both did, and that's go somewhere else and win a Super Bowl.”

The Jets and Dolphins play Sunday at 4:25 ET. New York is 4-12 on the season.