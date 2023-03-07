The NFL world has been awaiting word of the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And it seems like we may be inching closer to a definitive answer.

While an Aaron Rodgers trade doesn’t appear to be close, homework is being done. Rodgers reportedly held discussions with the New York Jets on Monday, according to Trey Wingo.

This development certainly serves to confirm earlier reports the Packers are willing to let Rodgers move on. Green Bay have former first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings to take over.

“As one high-level Packers source put it to me recently, the days of begging Rodgers to return on his terms — which was essentially the organization’s approach during each of the previous two offseasons — are over,” Michael Silver of Bally Sports said recently.

If Rodgers departs, it brings a solemn end to a highly successful career in Green Bay. The Packers finished the season 8-9 after a bad 4-8 start. A loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 sealed their fate and caused them to miss the playoffs.

Rodgers going to the Jets would invoke images of his Packers predecessor, Brett Favre. Favre also went through his issues with the team, and eventually moved on to the Jets for a time. He ended his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2010.

As of now, Aaron Rodgers remains a Packers player. However, it seems a divorce is coming sooner rather than later. The coming days and weeks will tell whether the Jets are the next home for the future Hall of Fame signal caller.