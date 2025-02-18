Aaron Rodgers is looking for a new home, while also mulling retirement from the NFL. One team is coming up on Rodgers' radar. The veteran quarterback is rumored to be interested in joining the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN.

There's obviously a huge catch. The Rams currently have a quarterback, in Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford. Stafford and the Rams are in talks for a contract extension, that would require the franchise to pay big money to Stafford. There have been whispers that the two sides don't appear near an agreement.

If that doesn't work out, Stafford may be traded. It appears Rodgers may be more than willing to take the job, if that domino falls.

The Rams made the 2024 postseason, with Stafford at quarterback. Los Angeles ended up losing in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran threw for 3,762 yards in 2024.

Stafford has been linked already to other teams, including the Minnesota Vikings. It appears there may be some traction to the rumor that Stafford could go.

Rodgers spent the last two seasons in New York playing for the Jets. The Jets decided to move on from Rodgers following a disappointing 2024 season. There appeared to be a lot of drama behind the scenes while Rodgers played in New York.

Aaron Rodgers is keeping all options open this offseason

It's unclear what will happen with Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl in Green Bay. The quarterback spent virtually the entire 2023 season out with an ACL injury. While he was able to return last season, the Jets imploded. The team fired their head coach midway through the year.

Rodgers is now 41-years-old, so his playing days are probably numbered wherever he goes. He has 62,952 passing yards and 503 touchdowns. The veteran has completed 65 percent of his passes.

Stafford, like Rodgers, has a Super Bowl ring. He's several years younger than Rodgers however which will likely play a role if the Rams want to re-sign him. Even if Rodgers does somehow end up in L.A., it may be for only one season.

There are several NFL teams looking for quarterbacks. If the Rams decide to keep Stafford, Rodgers could still make a team roster somewhere else. The Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings are just a few other spots looking for someone at quarterback.

Time will tell how this whole situation shakes out. Rams fans are definitely keeping a close eye on what the team decides to do.